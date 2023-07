The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is now just hours away and both BBC and ITV have confirmed their schedule for the tournament. Here is when every game will be screened in the UK.

FIFA’s Women’s World Cup will get underway on Thursday 20 July 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to get underway as various nations head down under for the battle to be crowned champions of the world.

Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament is expected to grow the women’s game even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side will head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laded last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions. Republic Of Ireland will also be getting their first taste of the action after qualifying for the tournament by beating Scotland in the play offs last year.

Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight off some of Europe’s best players, such as Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and legendary Brazilian striker Marta.

Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s World Cup 203, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.

Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule*.

*Exact BBC/ITV channel to be confirmed in due course.

With only one defeat in 32 games, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are one of the big favourites. Can they match their Euro 2022 victory down under this summer?

Group Stage TV Schedule

Thursday 20 July:

New Zealand vs Norway (8am, Auckland) – BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Friday 21 July:

Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Philippines v Switzerland (6am, Dunedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Saturday 22 July:

USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Denmark v China (1pm, Perth) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Sunday 23 July:

Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Monday 24 July

Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Tuesday 25 July

Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

New Zealand v Phillipines (6:30am, Wellington) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Switzerland v Norway (9am, Hamilton) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Wednesday 26 July

Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Thursday 27 July

USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Friday 28 July

Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX

England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

China v Haiti (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Saturday 29 July

Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Sunday 30 July

South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide) - BBC

Norway vs Phillipines (8am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am, Dunedin) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Monday 31 July

Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Tuesday 1 August

Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV/STV/ITVX

China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Wednesday 2 August

Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Thursday 3 August

Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

