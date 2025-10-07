‘The reaction was not good at all’: Who is Ashleigh Plumptre, why did she move to Saudi Arabia? Caitlin Foord of Australia and Ashleigh Plumptre of Nigeria compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia | Getty Images

Ashleigh Plumptre may not be a household name but she has 135K followers on Instagram.

Footballer Ashleigh Plumptre started her senior career with Notts County but then moved to the United States where she played college soccer for the USC Trojans. Ashleigh also played for LA Galaxy OC, Leicester City and was formerly an England youth international. Ashleigh made her debut for Nigeria (senior) in February 2022 and represented them during the 2023 World Cup.

Asheligh currently plays as a defender for Saudi Premier League club Al-Ittihad and has spoken to the BBC about her decision to move to Saudi Arabia. In 2023, her contract was coming to an end and was looking for her next move. After visiting Saudi Arabia, Ashleigh became the first woman to move from the Women's Super League (WSL) to the Saudi Women's Premier League (SWPL).

Ashleigh told the BBC that "I spoke to some teams in the UK, US and Europe, then Dad said there was a team in Saudi Arabia who are interested in you.” She goes on to say that "I was shocked. My initial reaction was 'no', but I wanted to give them a chance."

When asked by the BBC what the reaction was like to her moving to join Al-Ittihad, Ashleigh said: "Especially when I moved out here, the reaction was not good at all," and added "That was difficult.

"When I made this move there were people around Leicester - I remember some comments I received - it was like I was not the person they thought I was.

"I had deeply hurt them because they feel like I am representing something which makes them not feel valued, and I understand that. I don't really know what to say.

"It does not mean I condone certain things, even if the move means I am associated with certain things."

Ashleigh now reveals she feels safer living in Saudi Arabia compared to the UK and said: "A friend of mine who was out here, we described it as being like a peace bubble.

"I'll give an example. I had been to the supermarket and I had all these bags. I live in a compound. I had to take all these bags into the elevator, so I left my car out with the door open, engine on and keys in the car so I could take up my shopping.

"In the UK I would never leave my car out with the keys in. Here I have no problem.”

Ashleigh plays for Nigeria as she was born to a Nigerian father and a British mother, her paternal grandfather, who was Yoruba and from Lagos, meant that this also qualified her to play for Nigeria