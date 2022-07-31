Germany are without their captain for the final against the Lionesses

Germany have been dealt a major blow in the Women’s Euro 2022 final after Alexandra Popp was ruled out with injury.

They face England’s Lionesses at Wembley this evening (31 July).

Germany have won the women’s Euros eight times throughout the competitions history.

But if they are to claim a ninth they will have to do it without Alexandra Popp.

The experienced German striker scored in every group game and is hot on heels of England's Beth Mead when it comes to the Golden Boot.

Why is Alexandra Popp missing?

Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up, ruling her out of the final.

The forward suffered muscular problems in the warm-up and was replaced in the starting XI by Bayern Munich striker Lea Schuller, the German Football Association announced.

Popp had scored in every game she had played in the tournament.

What injury does Alexandra Popp have?

She is said to have “muscular problems”.

Popp was replaced by Lea Schüller upfront.

Popp previously missed the last two Euros due to injury.

The 31-year-old had only returned to action in March following almost a year on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

Who will get golden boot?

Alexandra Popp is the joint top scorer at the tournament along with England’s Beth Mead.

Mead is playing and has an opporunity to become the sole Golden Boot winner.

Both have scored 6 goals in the tournament.

Who is Alexandra Popp?

Born on 6 April 1991, Popp is a striker who plays for Wolfsburg and the German national team.

She is an Olympic gold medal winner after Germany triumped in the 2016 Rio games.