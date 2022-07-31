England’s Lionesses will take on Germany at Wembley

The referee who will take charge of the Women’s Euro 2022 final has been named.

Kateryna Monzul will have the whistle at Wembley this evening (31 July).

England will take on Germany after beating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final last week.

The teams have previously met in a Euros final before.

Germany triumphed 6-2 over England in the 2009 edition of the tournament.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is Kateryna Monzul?

The Ukranian will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).

She is 41 years old.

Monzul was born in Kharkiv, which was then in the Soviet Union, it is the second largest city in Ukraine.

Referee Kateryna Monzul. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

She took charge of her first international match in September 2005.

Her first tournament was the UEFA Women’s Euro 2009 and she was a fourth official at the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euro final.

What other major games has she refereed?

She made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.

Monzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat Japan 5-2

In November 2020, she officiated the UEFA Nations League match between San Marino and Gibraltar as part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a senior men’s international.