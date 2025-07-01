Women's Euro 2025: How to watch every match in the UK - channels & timings for England and Wales games
The Lionesses are aiming to retain their Euros title after England’s women defeated Germany in the 2022 final. They got their practice run in swing with a 7-0 win over Jamaica and are hoping to press on with a strong Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s team will begin the tournament with a match against France on Friday night (July 5). Meanwhile, England are not the only ones aiming for success at this year’ tournament...
Wales are also hoping for Euros success this year as they also kick off their campaign on Friday night (July 5) against the Netherlands. The Dragons will even meet the Lionesses in the later stages of the group stage for a home nations showdown.
Wales remain outsiders to even get out of their group according to latest odds, but that hasn’t dampened the mood in the locker room. Defender Gemma Evans told BBC Sport: "You want to come to a major tournament, and you want to play against the best teams.
"We are fine with the group. We're fine with outside noise, or people who don't have any faith in us or are underestimating us. We know the talent we've got in the group. We know what we've got to do. We are happy with the position we're in, and we know what we will do."
When are Women’s Euro 2025 matches on TV?
The full group stage schedule has been released and every match will be available to watch on television for UK viewers. Matches will be shown on both BBC and ITV. The full schedule is:
- July 2 – Iceland v Finland – 5pm on ITV1
- July 2 – Switzerland v Norway – 8pm on BBC One
- July 3 – Belgium v Italy – 5pm on BBC Two
- July 3 – Spain v Portugal – 8pm on ITV1
- July 4 – Denmark v Sweden – 5pm on ITV1
- July 4 – Germany v Poland – 8pm on ITV1
- July 5 – Wales v Netherlands - 5pm on BBC One
- July 5 – France v England – 8pm on ITV1
- July 6 – Norway v Finland – 5pm on BBC Two
- July 6 – Switzerland v Iceland – 8pm on ITV1
- July 7- Spain v Belgium – 5pm on ITV1
- July 7 – Portugal v Italy – 8pm on ITV1
- July 8 – Germany v Denmark – 5pm on BBC Two
- July 8 – Poland v Sweden – 8pm on BBC One
- July 9 – England v Netherlands – 5pm on BBC One
- July 9 – France v Wales – 8pm on ITV1
- July 10 – Finland v Switzerland – 8pm on BBC One
- July 10 – Norway v Iceland – 8pm on BBC iPlayer
- July 11 – Italy v Spain – 8pm on BBC One
- July 11 – Portugal v Belgium – 8pm on BBC iPlayer
- July 12 – Poland v Denmark – 8pm on ITV
- July 12 – Sweden v Germany – 8pm on ITV
- July 13 – England v Wales – 8pm on ITV1
- July 13 – Netherlands v France – 8pm on ITV4
The knockout stages will also be shown, however, these fixtures and their broadcaster will be finalised after the end of the group stage.
