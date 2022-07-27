Sign up as a My England football member for priority tickets as England make it to UEFA Women’s Euros final 2022.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses defeated the highest ranked team in the tournament and the second best team in the world in what turned out to be a 4-0 thrashing in last night’s (Tuesday 26 July) semi-final.

Sweden were to be the toughest team England had faced so far in this tournament, but after the grittyness of pulling through against Spain, England fans were hopeful.

Little did they anticipate that their heroines would complete the deal in such style.

After a nervy start which saw Sweden have a chance at goal after just 24 seconds, England finally settled into the match and Beth Mead scored her sixth goal in this tournament in the 34th minute to give the Lionesses the much needed boost they needed.

England were then on fire and the second half saw goals from Lucy Bronze, Alessio Russo and Fran Kirby boost the scoreline 4-0 by the end and send England comfortably through this weekend’s final.

Now the Lionesses will prepare for their third ever Euros final as they take on either Germany or France on Sunday.

When is the Women’s Euros 2022 final?

The final of the UEFA tournament takes place on Sunday 31 July 2022 at Wembley Stadium with a kick-off time of 5pm BST.

Alessia Russo scores in England’s semi final against Sweden

Who will England play in the final?

The Lionesses will face either Germany or France on Sunday and they will find out their fate later today (Wednesday 27 July) as the two play each other in the second semi-final at Stadium MK.

Germany are the most successful side at the Women’s Euros tournament having won the competition eight times.

They first won in 1989, beating Norway int he final and then went on to win seven out of the next eight tournaments.

England and Germany have played each other nine times in recent history with Germany winning on five occasions.

However, England won the most recent fixture which took place at the Arnold Clark Cup 3-1.

France, on the other hand, have yet to win a Women’s Euros tournament. For the first time, however, they have broken their quarter-final curse and beat the defending champions the Netherlands 1-0 to reach the semi final.

England and France have faced each other 12 times in total with England winning on seven occasions and the two sides drawing three times.

In their most recent clash, which took place in April 2021, France won 3-1.

How to buy tickets for the Women’s Euros final?

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s final at Wembley and can be purchased on the UEFA Women’s Euro website.

Sign up for a My England football account in order to get priority access to tickets and other information.

How to watch Women’s Euros final

BBC One will be showing all of the live coverage from Sunday’s final. The coverage will begin at 4pm BST and for those unable to watch it on BBC One, fans can also live stream the action on BBC iPlayer.