As the WSL takes a break, the transfer rumour mill revs up. We look at all the latest from the transfer window - including a possible departure for Manchester United star Mary Earps.

Hello Women's Football fans and welcome to my first column of 2024. Expecting a quiet one? Well think again...

First and foremost, I'd like to wish you all a very happy New Year. Hopefully you all had an amazing time over the festive period, got everything you required from Santa and took some well earned rest from a hectic football season so far.

In this week's column we'll be looking at all the latest transfer rumours, murmurs and completed deals as we await the return of the WSL and the rest of the world's big leagues.

As it so often is the case, we must start with the rumours that are currently swirling around Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps at the moment, who is approaching the end of her deal on the Red side of Manchester.

Despite these rumours, earlier in the week it was reported that she was still very much open to staying with the club, while Earps herself expressed her frustration at "untrue speculation" regarding her future just two weeks ago.

United's summer signing of Phallon Tullis-Joyce means if Earps was to depart this month, a new goalkeeper would not be required - though it has not stopped the club being linked with a surprise move for Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck. At this point, her future is at least deemed as unclear.

Earps also made headlines this week after being included in the nominees for the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI, which caused plenty of debate. A total of 23 players were named as nominees for the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World XI, which included eight England players among them. Check out the full list here.

In terms of confirmed transfers, there have been some completed deals in the WSL and Scotland already.

Former Glasgow City favourite and Scotland international Fiona Brown completed her return to the club after seven years away in Sweden and gave her first interview to the club's official channel after returning "home". While in the WSL, West Ham made a big splash with the signing of USA star Kristie Mewis.

London neighbours Tottenham Hostpur have been the most active so far though after their impressive start to the WSL campaign and have completed the purchases of both Matilda Vinberg from Hammarby IF and Matildas star Charlotte Grant from Vittsjo GIK. Grant in particular was delighted to move to Spurs admitting "what we are building here at the club is very special and something I wanted to be a part of" - and we couldn't agree more!

Elsewhere, we've also seen Freya Gregory return to Aston Villa following her loan spell with Championship side Reading.

And that is all for this week's column, however, we are sure it won't be this quiet for too much longer so make sure you keep an eye on all of our NationalWorld social media pages and feel free to give me a follow on 'X' here.