Here is your complete lowdown to every team competing in Group B at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023 this month – including The Matildas, Republic Of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

After the success of last year’s European Championships in England, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher as football fans count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The World Cup opener is already set to see a bumper crowd with tickets to the game flying out of the door for host nation New Zealand.

Group B is a particularly challenging group. Hosts Australia come into the tournament on good form and with hotshot Sam Kerr anything is possible. However, Canada are Olympic Gold Medal winners so are considered by some as the favourite to top the group. Nigeria have been as far as the last eight in previous years and Republic Of Ireland will be determined to make some noise on the world stage for the very first time.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group B? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group B side, including our tips for key players, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

The Matildas

Manager: Tony Gustavsson

Key Player: Sam Kerr

Well, it couldn’t be anyone else could it? The Chelsea forward is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet and made light work of the Lionesses in a recent friendly to showcase her prowess in front of goal. She is inevitable.

One to watch: Caitlin Foord

The attacking midfielder comes into the tournament on the back of another excellent season with Arsenal and will be tasked with providing for the aforementioned Sam Kerr - she can also chip in with some goals of her own too.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams (Brighton), Teagan Micah (FC Rosengård), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United)

Defenders: Courtney Nevin (Leicester City), Aivi Luik (BK Häcken), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjö GIK), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjö GIK), Steph Catley (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Clare Wheeler (Everton), Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville), Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave), Tameka Yallop (Brann), Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF)

Forwards: Cortnee Vine (Syndey FC), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City), Hayley Raso (Unattached), Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Fixtures:

July 20 – Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney)

July 27 - Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane)

July 31 - Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne)

Best ever World Cup finish: Quarter-finalists (2015)

Tournament odds: 11/1 to win

Prediction: Semi-finals

The Matilda's captain Sam Kerr. Cr: Getty Images

Republic Of Ireland

Head coach: Vera Pauw

Key Player: Katie McCabe

A leader if ever we saw one. She dragged Republic Of Ireland to the World Cup for the first time with a tireless display in the play-off victory over Scotland and is one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country. A genuine force.

One to watch: Denise O’Sullivan

Hardly an unknown quantity with over 100 caps for Ireland, O’Sullivan is the nation’s most creative in the number 10 role and will be pivotal to any success they have in the final third.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Megan Walsh (Brighton)

Defenders: Claire O’Riordan (Unattached), Heather Payne (Florida State Seminoles), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Turbine Potsdam), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)

Fixtures:

July 20 – Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney)

July 26 - Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth)

July 31 - Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance

Tournament odds: 100/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in the group stage

Katie McCabe will be a huge player for Republic Of Ireland. Cr: Getty Images

Canada

Head coach: Bev Priestman

Key Player: Jessie Fleming

The Chelsea midfielder is the driving force in the Canadian midfield and has already tasted success with her nation after scoring the winning penalty in the Olympics win over Sweden. She is coming into the World Cup in good form after a great season with the Blues in the WSL too.

One to watch: Julia Grosso

Despite still being just 22-years-old, Grosso has amassed 50 caps for Canada is rapidly seeing her stock grow across Europe after some excellent performances in an advanced midfield role for Juventus. Linked to Manchester City, Grosso could sign on the big stage and could earn a move.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave), Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (Torreense)

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Jade Rose (Harvard Crimson)

Midfielders: Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Desiree Scott (Kansas City Current), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Quinn (OL Reign), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Simi Awujo (USC Trojans), Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Famalicão)

Forwards: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (Reading), Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal), Evelyne Viens (Kristianstads DFF), Clarissa Larisey (BK Häcken FF)

Fixtures:

July 21 – Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne)

July 26 - Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth)

July 31 - Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne)

Best ever World Cup finish: Semi-final 2023

Tournament odds: 33/1 to win

Prediction: Last 16

Julia Grosso is a leading light for Canada. Cr: Getty Images

Nigeria

Head coach: Randy Waldrum

Key Player: Asisat Oshoala

With 21 league goals in 28 games for Barcelona, there’s no doubting the goal scoring abilities of Oshoala. The 28-year-old is one of the best African footballers ever and will want to ensure she doesn’t miss an opportunity to fire Nigeria into the knockout stage of the competition.

One to watch: Chiamaka Nnadozie

If Nigeria are to progress out of the group stages and shock big hitters Canada and Australia, we get the feeling this young goalkeeper might have something to do with it. A player who has seen her reputation grow recently, she could have a big say in the destiny of The Super Falcons.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigücü Sport), Yewande Balogun (Saint-Étienne)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels), Osinachi Ohale (Alavés), Glory Ogbonna (Beşiktaş), Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City), Rofiat Imuran (Reims), Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash), Oluwatosin Demehin (Reims)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengård), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid), Toni Payne (Sevilla), Christy Ucheibe (Benfica), Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels), Jennifer Echegini (Florida State Seminoles)

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville), Gift Monday (Granadilla Tenerife), Ifeoma Onumonu (NJ/NY Gotham), Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona), Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Jianghan University), Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow), Esther Okoronkwo (Saint-Étienne)

Fixtures:

July 21 – Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne)

July 27 - Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane)

July 31 - Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane)

Best ever World Cup finish: Quarter Final 1999

Tournament odds: 250/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in the group stage