Want to know exactly when the Lionesses will play their fixtures? Here is your complete lowdown to every team in Group D at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Your full lowdown on Group D at the Women’s World Cup - including the Lionesses. Cr: Getty Images

After winning the European Championship on home soil last summer, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher for Lionesses fans as they count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

However, when it comes to those of us in England, who, when and what Sarina Wiegman’s side will face this summer is main priority as we look to see what players and nations have to offer as the Lionesses look for success down under.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group D? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group A side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

England

Head coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key Player: Keira Walsh

No one is more important to how the Lionesses play then the Rochdale boen midfielder. Player of the match in the Euro 2022 final, Walsh’s calmness under pressure and ability to pick the right pass every time is exactly why she is a regular starter in both the best club and international side in Europe.

One to watch: Lauren James

She has really came of age over the last 12 months and looked unplayable for Chelsea at times in the WSL. Both England and Emma Hayes have needed to be patient with her but it is reaping the rewards now and James could make another huge career leap down under this summer.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Esme Morgan (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Laura Coombs (Manchester City)

Forwards: Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Beth England (Tottenham Hotspur) Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Fixtures:

July 22– England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane)

July 28 - England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney)

Aug 1 – China v England (12pm, Adelaide)

Best ever World Cup finish: Third place (2015)

Tournament odds: 6/1 to win

Prediction: Semi-finals

Alessia Russo in action at Euros 2022. She will be part of Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup squad

Denmark

Head coach: Lars Søndergaard

Key Player: Pernille Harder

Long known as one of the best player’s on the planet, the Bayern Munich forward is without doubt the Dane’s most important player. Captain of the side, she is also their leader on the pitch and in the dressing room. If Denmark have a good tournament, it will doubtlessly involve Harder.

One to watch: Kathrine Kühl

Still just 20-years-old, Kühl is one of Europe’s emerging talents - hence her move to Arsenal in January. Despite her tender years, she is now closing in on 30 caps for the national team and will hope the take her reputation up a notch down under this summer.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lene Christensen (Rosenborg), Kathrine Larsen (Brondby), Maja Bay Østergaard (FC Thy-Thisted Q)

Defenders: Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Vålerenga), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Simone Boye Sørensen (Hammarby), Katrine Veje (Everton), Frederikke Thøgersen (Inter), Luna Gevitz (Montpellier HSC), Sofie Svava (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Karen Holmgaard (Everton), Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading), Emma Snerle (West Ham), Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal), Sofie Junge (Juventus), Nicoline Sørensen (Everton), Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga), Josefine Hasbo (Harvard Crimson)

Forwards: Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain), Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich), Rikke Marie Madsen (North Carolina Courage), Signe Bruun (Lyon), Mille Gejl (North Carolina Courage)

Fixtures:

July 22– Denmark v China (1pm, Perth)

July 28 - England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney)

Aug 1 – Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth)

Best ever World Cup finish: Quarter-Finals 1995

Tournament odds: 80/1 to win

Prediction: Round of 16

Denmark celebrate Pernille Harder’s decisive header in the 1-0 win over Finland at Stadium MK on Tuesday night

Haiti

Head coach: Nicolas Delépine

Key Player: Melchie Dumornay

The teenage midfielder is a hot property having scored 11 goals and assisted a further 6 for Reims in just 18 games. Linked to Manchester United in January, it was confirmed she will join French giants Lyon after the tournament - and there’s a reason she’s going to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

One to watch: Roselord Borgella

The Dijon striker has long been a part of the Haiti squad and will be hoping she can shine on the world stage in their first ever World Cup. The 30-year-old has 20 goals in 28 international appearances.

Full Squad (provisional - confirmed squad announcement expected soon):

Goalkeepers: Kerly Theus (Miami City), Lara-Sofia Larco (Georgetown University), Gabrielle Emilien (Gees-Gees), Nahomie Ambroise (Little Haiti)

Defenders: Kethna Louis (Montpellier), Chelsea Surpris (Grenoble Foot), Ruthny Mathurin (Mississippi State), Milan Pierre-Jerome (Georges Mason University), Betina Petit-Frere (Stade Brest), Tabitha Joseph (Stade Brest), Estericove Joseph (Exafoot), Amandine Pierre-Louis (Rodez)

Midfielders: Sherly Jeudy (Grenoble Foot), Danielle Etienne (Fordham Rams), Jennyfer Limage (Grenoble Foot), Noa Oliver Ganthier (Weston FC), Maudeline Moryl (Grenoble Foot), Melchie Dumornay (Reims), Dayana Pierre-Louis (GPSO Issy 92)

Forwards: Roselord Borgella (Dijon FCO), Batcheba Louis (Fleury 91), Roseline Eloissant (Nantes), Nerila Mondesir (Montpellier), Shwendesky Joseph (Zenit), Florsie Darlina Joseph (Grenoble Foot)

Fixtures:

July 22– England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane)

July 28 - Haiti v China (12pm, Adelaide)

Aug 1 – Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance

Tournament odds: 1000/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in Group Stage

Melchie Dumornay of Haiti.

China

Manager: Shui Qingxia

Key Player: Wang Shuang

With 43 international goals in over a century of appearances, it is clear to see how important she has been to the China cause over the years. The three times Chinese footballer of the year was vital in last year’s AFC Women's Asian Cup victory and will again be an important player for manager Qinqxia.

One to watch: Shen Mengyu

Still just 21, the attacking midfielder is seen as one of the countries great hopes having become the first Chinese player to play in Europe after her move to Celtic. Could she be the unexpected star player that can deliver when China need it most?

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu (Wuhan Jianghan University), Xu Huan (Jiangsu), Pan Hongyan (Beijing)

Defenders: Wu Haiyan (Wuhan Jianghan University), Yao Wei (Wuhan Jianghan University) Wang Linlin (Shanghai Shengli), Gao Chen (Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue), Chen Qiaozhu (Guangzhou), Li Mengwen (Jiangsu), Dou Jiaxing (Jiangsu), Lou Jiahui (Henan Jianye)

Midfielders: Zhang Rui (Shandong Sports Lottery), Yao Lingwei (Wuhan Jianghan University), Gu Yasha (Wuhan Jianghan University), Zhang Xin (Shanghai Shengli), Yang Lina (Levante Las Planas), Wu Chengshu (Canberra United), Zhang Linyan (Grasshoppers) Shen Mengyu (Celtic)

Forwards: Wang Shuang (Racing Louisville), Wang Shanshan (Tianjin Shengde), Tang Jiali (Shanghai Shengli) Xiao Yuyi (Shanghai Shengli)

Fixtures:

July 22– Denmark v China (1pm, Perth)

July 28 - Haiti v China (12pm, Adelaide)

Aug 1 – China v England (12pm, Adelaide)

Best ever World Cup finish: Runner-up (1999)

Tournament odds: 250/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in Group Stage