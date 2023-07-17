Here is your complete lowdown to every team in Group G at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Here is your complete guide to Group G of the Women's World Cup. Cr: Getty Images

After winning the European Championship on home soil last summer, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher for Lionesses fans as they count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group G is most definitely want of the more open groups at the tournament. While the highly rated Sweden should take command of it, Italy, Argentina and South Africa will all fancy their chances at taking second spot.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group G? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group A side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

Argentina

Head coach: Germán Portanova

Key Player: Yamila Rodriguez

The Palmeiras striker was the top scorer in the Copa America and Argentina will be hoping she can be the key to success in the World Cup as they look to take second spot in a wide open group.

One to watch: Daiana Falfan

The 22-year-old midfielder tops the list of young, talented Argentine players that will hope to make her arrival on the world stage in the summer. Another player who Argentina will hope will help them on to a successful tournament.

Full Squad:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Abigaíl Cháves (Huracán), Laura Esponda (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriela Chavez (Estudiantes), Julieta Cruz (Boca Juniors), Aldana Cometti (Madrid CFF), Sophia Braun (Leon), Erica Lonigro (Rosario Central) Chiara Singarella (University of Alabama), Adriana Sachs (Santos)

Midfielders: Lorena Benítez (Palmeiras), Daiana Falfan (UAI Urquiza), Miriam Mayorga (Boca Juniors), Florencia Bonsegundo (Madrid CFF), Mariana Larroquette (Leon), Vanesa Santana (Sporting de Huelva), Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid), Dalila Ippólito (Parma), Camila Gómez Ares (Universidad de Concepción)

Forwards: Romina Núñez (UAI Urquiza), Eliana Stábile (Santos), Yamila Rodriguez (Palmeiras), Paulina Gramaglia (Boca Juniors)

Fixtures:

July 24 - Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland)

July 28 – Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin)

Aug 2 – Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton)

Best ever World Cup finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019)

Tournament odds: 500/1

Prediction: Knocked out in the Group Stages

Young midfielder Daiana Falfan could be a key midfielder for Argentina. Cr: Getty Images

South Africa

Head coach: Desiree Ellis

Key Player: Hildah Magaia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scorer of both goals in their African Cup of Nations win last year, Magaia will be relied upon once again to be South Africa's source of goals. With a group that offers qualification to the next stage, a consistent goalscorer will be vital to their progress.

One to watch: Linda Motlhalo

The creative midfielder moved to Scottish champions Glasgow City in January and had a huge impact on the team's title run in, adding goals and assists to the team in their tough end of season run in. She's already a star in South Africa and the fans are aware of her talent - now it is the turn of the world to see it.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Fikile Magama (UWC), Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Noko Matlou (Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City), Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW)

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Noxolo Cesane (UANL), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juárez), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville)

Fixtures:

July 23 - Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington)

July 28 – Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin)

Aug 2 – South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington)

Best ever World Cup finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019)

Tournament odds: 1000/1

Prediction: Knocked out in the Group Stages

South Africa midfielder Linda Motlhalo (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Sweden

Head coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Key Player: Fridolina Rolfo

In a squad absolutely packed with quality and experience, the Barcelona player still stands tall above the rest as Sweden's most important player. The Kungsbacka born forward has won the UEFA Champions League, several domestic titles and a bronze medal at the last World Cup amongst many other honours in her already glittering career.

One to watch: Hanna Lundkvist

While the Swedes have a squad that is fuelled by lots of experience, this young Atlético Madrid centre back is one of their brightest young talents at just 20-years-old. Beginning her career at Hammarby, the defender rose to prominence in 2023 and has now been capped twice after becoming a key part of the Atléti side. Lundkvist will be looking to absorb all she can from a group of players that have done it all.

Full Squad:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea), Tove Enblom (KIF Orebro)

Defenders: Linda Sembrant (Juventus), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich), Jonna Andersson (Hammarby IF), Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Hanna Lundkvist (Atlético Madrid), Anna Sandberg (BK Hacken)

Midfielders: Caroline Seger (Rosengård), Kosovare Asllani (Milan), Olivia Schough (Rosengård), Elin Rubensson (BK Häcken), Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

Forwards: Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby IF), (Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg)

Fixtures:

July 23 - Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington)

July 29 – Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington)

Aug 2 – Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton)

Best ever World Cup finish: Runners-up (2003)

Tournament odds: 18/1

Prediction: Semi-finals

Sweden's striker Fridolina Rolfo (R) celebrates with Stina Blackstenius. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Italy

Head coach: Milena Bertolini

Key Player: Manuela Giugliano

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a disappointing Euros campaign last summer, Italy will be looking to prove they can be an international team to be feared and the AS Roma midfielder will be key if they are to do so. After playing a key role in taking her club side to their first Serie A title and the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League, Giugliano will be a key player for Bertolini's side.

One to watch: Martina Piemonte

Her impressive goal-scoring form for AC Milan saw her grab the attention of a number of WSL clubs before she was snatched Everton just last week. Still just 25, Piemonte will hope the World Cup will see her hit the headlines outside of the Serie A.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcellona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)

Fixtures:

July 23 - Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland)

July 29 – Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington)

Aug 2 – South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington)

Best ever World Cup finish: Quarter-finals (1991, 2019)

Tournament odds: 200/1