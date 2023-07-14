Women's World Cup 2023: 20 of the best players to watch this summer - from Alessia Russo to Aitana Bonmatí
Want to to know which are the players most likely to shine at this year’s Women's World Cup? Then check out our list of 20 we think will dominate the headlines this summer.
An exciting Women's Super League season combined with last year's triumph by the Lionesses at Euro 2022 has seen an explosion of growth in women's football over the past 12 months.
Now, with a World Cup on the horizon, coverage and interest in the game is st to break another barrier - with every single game at the tournament now confirmed to be available to watch on UK television.
But, if you’re new to women’s football, it can sometimes be tough to know which players and teams to look out for - and even if you're an expert, it is hard to keep a handle of every up and coming player across the globe.
With eight groups and more nations than ever before competing, there are plenty of fans pondering which games will offer you a glimpse of the tournament's most exciting players, however, you need not worry as we've put together a list of the 20 players we recommend you keep an eye on this summer - from household names, emerging talent to young superstars.
So, without further ado, we give you our list of the 20 players to look out for at this summer’s tournament - and we've tried to include as many nations as possible! Do you agree with the list?