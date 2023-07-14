Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC star at centre of allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
England and Chelsea football star dies aged 74 after long illness
'I lost everything': Kevin Spacey takes stand during London trial
Hollywood actors call huge strike as industry prepares to shutdown
Millions of public sector workers to get between 5% to 7% pay increase
These are 20 players to watch - from young talents to worldwide names - at this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Cr: Getty ImagesThese are 20 players to watch - from young talents to worldwide names - at this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Cr: Getty Images
These are 20 players to watch - from young talents to worldwide names - at this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Cr: Getty Images

Women's World Cup 2023: 20 of the best players to watch this summer - from Alessia Russo to Aitana Bonmatí

Want to to know which are the players most likely to shine at this year’s Women's World Cup? Then check out our list of 20 we think will dominate the headlines this summer.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

An exciting Women's Super League season combined with last year's triumph by the Lionesses at Euro 2022 has seen an explosion of growth in women's football over the past 12 months.

Now, with a World Cup on the horizon, coverage and interest in the game is st to break another barrier - with every single game at the tournament now confirmed to be available to watch on UK television.

But, if you’re new to women’s football, it can sometimes be tough to know which players and teams to look out for - and even if you're an expert, it is hard to keep a handle of every up and coming player across the globe.

With eight groups and more nations than ever before competing, there are plenty of fans pondering which games will offer you a glimpse of the tournament's most exciting players, however, you need not worry as we've put together a list of the 20 players we recommend you keep an eye on this summer - from household names, emerging talent to young superstars.

So, without further ado, we give you our list of the 20 players to look out for at this summer’s tournament - and we've tried to include as many nations as possible! Do you agree with the list?

Still just 22-years-old, Grosso has already picked up 50 caps for Canada . Her stock is rapidly rising across Europe too after some excellent performances in an advanced midfield role for Juventus. There are rumours the Italian giants see her value as high as £400,000 such is her talent.

1. Julia Grosso (Canada)

Still just 22-years-old, Grosso has already picked up 50 caps for Canada . Her stock is rapidly rising across Europe too after some excellent performances in an advanced midfield role for Juventus. There are rumours the Italian giants see her value as high as £400,000 such is her talent.

Hot. Property. With 11 goals and a further 6 assists for Reims in just 18 games it no surprise to see she will join French giants Lyon after the tournament - and there’s a reason she’s going to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

2. Melchie Dumornay (Haiti)

Hot. Property. With 11 goals and a further 6 assists for Reims in just 18 games it no surprise to see she will join French giants Lyon after the tournament - and there’s a reason she’s going to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal's new signing will enter the tournament as England's main striker for the first time. Her impact at last year's Euros was huge and she will be relishing the chance of starting for the Lionesses.

3. Alessia Russo (England)

Arsenal's new signing will enter the tournament as England's main striker for the first time. Her impact at last year's Euros was huge and she will be relishing the chance of starting for the Lionesses.

The forward was superb for her country during qualifying and the Philippines are a side who have definitely raised the bar for football in the country. With experience in the United States, the Western Sydney Wanderers striker will be one to keep an eye on in Group A.

4. Sarina Bolden (Philippines)

The forward was superb for her country during qualifying and the Philippines are a side who have definitely raised the bar for football in the country. With experience in the United States, the Western Sydney Wanderers striker will be one to keep an eye on in Group A.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Womens FootballThe LionessesWomen's Super LeagueEuro 2022