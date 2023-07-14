Want to to know which are the players most likely to shine at this year’s Women's World Cup? Then check out our list of 20 we think will dominate the headlines this summer.

An exciting Women's Super League season combined with last year's triumph by the Lionesses at Euro 2022 has seen an explosion of growth in women's football over the past 12 months.

Now, with a World Cup on the horizon, coverage and interest in the game is st to break another barrier - with every single game at the tournament now confirmed to be available to watch on UK television.

But, if you’re new to women’s football, it can sometimes be tough to know which players and teams to look out for - and even if you're an expert, it is hard to keep a handle of every up and coming player across the globe.

With eight groups and more nations than ever before competing, there are plenty of fans pondering which games will offer you a glimpse of the tournament's most exciting players, however, you need not worry as we've put together a list of the 20 players we recommend you keep an eye on this summer - from household names, emerging talent to young superstars.

So, without further ado, we give you our list of the 20 players to look out for at this summer’s tournament - and we've tried to include as many nations as possible! Do you agree with the list?

1 . Julia Grosso (Canada) Still just 22-years-old, Grosso has already picked up 50 caps for Canada . Her stock is rapidly rising across Europe too after some excellent performances in an advanced midfield role for Juventus. There are rumours the Italian giants see her value as high as £400,000 such is her talent.

2 . Melchie Dumornay (Haiti) Hot. Property. With 11 goals and a further 6 assists for Reims in just 18 games it no surprise to see she will join French giants Lyon after the tournament - and there’s a reason she’s going to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

3 . Alessia Russo (England) Arsenal's new signing will enter the tournament as England's main striker for the first time. Her impact at last year's Euros was huge and she will be relishing the chance of starting for the Lionesses.

4 . Sarina Bolden (Philippines) The forward was superb for her country during qualifying and the Philippines are a side who have definitely raised the bar for football in the country. With experience in the United States, the Western Sydney Wanderers striker will be one to keep an eye on in Group A.