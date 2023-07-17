Here is your complete lowdown to every team competing in Group C at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023 this month – including Zambia, Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

Following on from the success of last year’s European Championships in England, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher as football fans count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The World Cup opener is already set to see a bumper crowd with tickets to the game flying out of the door for host nation New Zealand.

One of the most interesting groups in the competition is undoutedly Group C. Highly fancied Spain can boast the likes of Alexia Putellas, Bonati and Jennifer Hermoso, while Zambia have already shown their prowess in the lead up to the tournament but defeating Germany 3-2 in a pre-tournament friendly, Costa Rica are a bit of an unknown quantity and Japan have been making the latter stages of major tournaments for well over a decade.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group B? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group B side, including our tips for key players, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

Spain

Head coach: Jorge Vilda

Key Player: Alexia Putellas

While the ongoing issues between the Spanish FA and some Spanish players continue, football fans will be relieved to know that Ballon d’Or winner Putellas will not be missing her second major tournament in a row having recovered from the ACL injury she suffered last summer. Key player? Potentially the best at the tournament.

One to watch: Aitana Bonmati

One of the most intelligent, skillful and talented players in the world, Bonmati has arguably been Europe’s best player over the past 12 months and - alongside Putellas - could be vital if Spain are to lift their first World Cup.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: María Isabel Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salón (Valencia), Catalina Coll (Barcelona)

Defenders: Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernández (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Atlético Madrid), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), María Pérez (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Esther (Unattached), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), Eva Navarro (Atlético Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)

Fixtures:

July 21 – Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington)

July 26 - Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland)

July 31 - Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington)

Best ever World Cup finish: Last 16 (2019)

Tournament odds: 6/1 to win

Prediction: Winners

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati. Cr: Getty Images

Costa Rica

Head coach: Amelia Valverde

Key Player: Raquel Rodríguez

One of the countries most decorated players, Rodríguez has over a century of caps and has scored 55 international goals from midfield. One of her countries leaders on the field, her encouragment and ability will be key is they are to progress from the group stage for the first time.

One to watch: Priscila Chinchilla

In a side that has little youth, Glasgow City winger Chinchilla offers youthful exuberance and ability. Winner of the Scottish Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, the 21-year-old already has two titles under her belt and has 20 goals from 45 international caps. A star in the making.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Priscilla Tapia (Herediano), Daniela Solera (Sporting San José), Genesis Perez (UCF Knights)

Defenders: Mariana Benavides (Herediano), Maria Paula Elizondo (Saprissa), Valeria del Campo (Monterrey), Fabiola Villalobos (Alajuelense), Maria Coto (Alajuelense), Carol Sanchez (Independiente Santa Fe), Gabriella Guillen (Þór/KA)

Midfielders: Katherine Alvarado (Deportivo Saprissa), Emilie Valenciano (unattached), Raquel Rodríguez (Portland Thorns), Priscila Chinchilla (Glasgow City), Mariela Campos (Deportivo Saprissa), Alexandra Pinell (Alajuelense), Sheika Scott (Alajuelense), Gloriana Villalobos (Deportivo Saprissa)

Forwards: Melissa Herrera (Bordeaux), Cristín Granados (Sporting San José), Catalina Estrada (Deportivo Saprissa), Sofia Varela (Deportivo Saprissa), Maria Paula Salas (Unattached)

Fixtures:

July 21 – Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington)

July 26 - Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin)

July 31 - Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton)

Best ever World Cup finish: Group stage (2015)

Tournament odds: 1000/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in group stage

Glasgow City star Priscila Chinchilla could be a secret weapon for unfancied Costa Rica. Cr: SNS Group

Zambia

Head coach: Bruce Mwape

Key Player: Barbra Banda

If you didn’t know of Banda prior to the World Cup, her brace against Germany in the pre-tournament friendly on July 7 should have been enough to alert you to the talents of the Africa's all-time top scorer in Olympic history. Powerful and deadly in front of goal, Banda could be a real difference maker for Zambia.

One to watch: Racheal Kundananji

Another of Zambia’s exciting young forwards, Kundananji has been banging the goals in for Madrid CFF as they finished 5th in Liga F last year. She’s already shown her ability alongside Banda in dismantling Germany and will undoubtedly be a break out star of the World Cup.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi), Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan)

Defenders: Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli), Lushomo Mweemba (Green Buffaloes), Esther Banda (BUSA), Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (YASA), Vast Phiri (ZESCO United), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders: Evarine Katongo (ZISD), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Susan Banda (Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Hellen Chanda (Green Buffaloes), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Shymkent)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Xiormara Mapepa (Elite Ladies), Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF), Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF), Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza CFF), Ochumba Oseke Lubandji (Red Arrows)

Fixtures:

July 22 – Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton)

July 26 - Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland)

July 31 - Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton)

Best ever World Cup finish: Last 16 (2019)

Tournament odds: 1000/1 to win

Prediction: Last 16

Zambia’s forward Barbra Banda celebrates a goal with teammate. (Photo by Kohei CHIBAHARA / AFP) (Photo by KOHEI CHIBAHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan

Head coach: Futoshi Ikeda

Key Player:Yui Hasegawa

While her club side struggled in the WSL, the diminutive midfielder was a star player for Manchester City and adapted very well to her big move to Manchester from West Ham United. Capable of chipping in with a goal or two, Hasegawa is neat, tidy and effective and will be tasked with being the provider for Japan.

One to watch: Mina Tanaka

She already has 23 international goals for Japan and will be seen as the go-to player when it comes to goals for the international side. Japan have a strong history in the women’s game and will want to ensure they do better than they did at the 2019 World Cup, where they lost in the round of 16 after making the previous two finals.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata), Momoko Tanaka (Tokyo Verdy Beleza)

Defenders: Saki Kumagai (Bayern Munich), Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Risa Shimizu (West Ham United), Kiko Seike (Urawa Reds), Miyabi Moriya (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Moeka Minami (AS Roma), Hana Takahashi (Urawa Reds), Rion Ishikawa (Urawa Reds)

Midfielders: Hikaru Naomoto (Urawa Reds), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns), Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United), Fuka Nagano (Liverpool), Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai), Jun Endo (Angel City FC), Aoba Fujino (Tokyo Verdy Beleza)

Forwards: Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Remina Chiba (JEF United Chiba), Riko Ueki (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Maika Hamano IF Hammarby)

Fixtures:

July 22 – Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton)

July 26 - Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin)

July 31 - Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington)

Best ever World Cup finish: Winners (2011)

Tournament odds: 33/1 to win

Prediction: Knocked out in group stage (shockingly!)