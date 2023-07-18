Here is your complete lowdown to every team competing in Group H at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 this month – including Germany, Colombia, South Korea and Morocco

Here is your complete guide to Group H at the Women's World Cup 2023. Cr: Getty Images.

After the success of last year’s European Championships in England, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher as football fans count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The World Cup opener is already set to see a bumper crowd with tickets to the game flying out of the door for host nation New Zealand.

Our final group preview brings forth Group H that includes a two time World Cup champion and another three teams who will all hope to compete with them in the race for second place.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group H? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group H side, including our tips for key players, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

Germany

Head coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Key Player: Lena Oberdorf

While these who knew about her already recognised her talent, the Wolfsburg midfield destroyer was fully introduced to the world in last year's European Championship when she won young player of the tournament. One of the best midfielders in the world, the fact she hasn't even reached peak age yet should worry her opposition for years to come.

One to watch: Jule Brand

Still just 20-years-old, the forward played her part in helping Wolfsburg to the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Tall, strong and fast, she could be a secret weapon from the bench for the Germans at this summer's tournament.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Sara Dabritz (Lyon), Chantal Hagel (Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Lina Magull (Bayern Munich), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

Fixtures:

July 24 - Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne)

July 30 – Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney)

Aug 3 – South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane)

Tournament odds: 8/1

Prediction: Champions (2003, 2007)

Jule Brand on a run for the German national team.

Colombia

Head coach: Nelson Abadía

Key Player: Catalina Usme

The all time leading scorer for Colombia, Usme has 38 internationals goal for her team already and will want to ensure she drags Colombia further than they've ever been in, potentially, her final World Cup.

One to watch: Linda Caicedo

Still just 18-years-old, the striker is the darling of Colombian women's football with an eye watering list of honours for a player of such tender years. She won both the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Silver Ball and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Bronze Boot last year and was top scorer in Copa Libertadores Femenina twice before she moved to Real Madrid earlier this year. Talent.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Catalina Perez (Avai), Sandra Sepulveda (Independiente Medellin), Natalia Giraldo (America de Cali)

Defenders: Ana Maria Guzman (Deportivo Pereira), Angela Baron (Atletico Nacional), Carolina Arias (Junior), Daniela Arias (America de Cali), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol), Jorelyn Carabali (Atletico Mineiro), Monica Ramos (Gremio)

Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (Atletico Nacional), Diana Ospina (America de Cali), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Marcela Restrepo (Dux Logrono), Maria Camila Reyes (Independiente Santa Fe), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia), Leicy Santos (Atletico Madrid), Mayra Ramirez (Levante)

Forwards: Catalina Usme (America de Cali), Elexa Bahr (America de Cali), Ivonne Chacon (Valencia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Fixtures:

July 25 - Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney)

July 30 – Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney)

Aug 3 – Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth)

Best ever World Cup finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Tournament odds: 250/1

Prediction: Knocked out in Group Stages

Linda Caicedo will hope to make an impact on her debut appearance at the World Cup. Cr: Getty Images

South Korea

Head coach: Colin Bell

Key Player: Ji So-yun

Well known to British fans, the former Chelsea midfielder spent close to a decade in the WSL and won an astonishing 13 trophies in blue. Named Korean FA Women's Player of the Year a total of seven times, the 32-year-old is far and wide South Korea's most important player.

One to watch: Choo Hyo-joo

The Suwon defender has already amassed over 30 caps for the national team despite being only 22-years-old. Alongside the likes of Bae Ye-bin and Chun Ga-ram, she is seen as the future of South Korean football.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Jeong-mi (Incheon Hyundai), Yun Young-geul (BK Hacken), Ryu Ji-soo (Seoul)

Defenders: Kim Hye-ri (Incheon Hyundai), Lim Seon-joo (Incheon Hyundai), Jang Seul-gi, Hong Hye-ji (Incheon Hyundai), Shim Seo-yeon (Suwon), Chu Hyo-joo (Suwon), Lee Young-joo (Madrid CFF)

Midfielders: Ji So-yun (Suwon), Kim Yun-ji (Suwon), Jeon Eun-ha (Suwon), Jo So-hyun (unattached), Lee Geum-min (Brighton), Cheon Ga-ram (Hwacheon), Bae Ye-bin (Uiduk University)

Forwards: Choi Yuri (Incheon Hyundai), Kang Chae-rim (Incheon Hyundai), Son Hwa-yeon (Incheon Hyundai), Moon Mi-ra (Suwon), Park Eun-seon (Seoul), Casey Fair (Players Development Academy)

Fixtures:

July 25 - Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney)

July 30 – South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide)

Aug 3 – South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane)

Best ever World Cup finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Prediction: Last 16

Ji So-yun will be key for South Korea. Cr: Getty Images

Morocco

Head coach: Reynald Pedros

Key Player: Ghizlane Chebbak

Named Player of the Tournament at last year's Africa Women Cup of Nations, Chebbak will lead Morocco as captain in their first World Cup. A regular winner of the Moroccan Women's Championship top scorer award, the 32-year-old could be the difference in the big moments.

One to watch: Fatima Tagnaout

The 24-year-old midfielder has been part of the Morocco team since 2020 and is capable of grabbing a goal from midfield.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (Cannes), Khadija Er-Rmichi (AS FAR), Assia Zouhair (SCCM)

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj (AS FAR), Nouhaila Benzina (AS FAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille), Rkia Mazrouai (Charleroi), Yasmin Mrabet (Levante Las Planas), Zineb Redouani (AS FAR), Sabah Seghir (Napoli)

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR), Najat Badri (AS FAR), Anissa Lamari (Guingamp), Sarah Kassi (Fleury), Elodie Nakkach (Servette)

Forwards: Salma Amani (FC Metz), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane), Kenza Chapelle (Nantes), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Club YLA), Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

Fixtures:

July 24 - Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne)

July 30 – South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide)

Aug 3 – Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance