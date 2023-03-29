Arsenal and Manchester City will face each other in this weekend’s WSL fixtures while Manchester United will travel to Brighton

Lauren Hemp and Filippa Angeldahl sent two to the back of the net for City as they hosted Emma Hayes’s squad on Sunday. They now sit second in the league, having lost just two games this season while Chelsea have dropped to third, losing their second game of the 2022-23 year.

Chelsea and Arsenal - who are in fourth - do have a game in hand over their rivals, City and Manchester United, and the weekend’s results have once again set the title battle on fire. Here is all you need to know ahead of what is sure to be another busy and dramatic weekend of results in the WSL...

Brighton vs Manchester United

Manchester United will travel to Brighton on Saturday 1 April and kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am BST. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the action from Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton are just two points of the bottom of the table while Manchester United will be hopeful of keeping hold of their top spot. It’s hard to see past a United domination but never disregard a team in desperation.

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal will host Manchester City on Sunday 2 April and their battle will commence at 12.30pm. It will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer as well as on the BBC Sport website.

Both teams will come into this weekend off the back of impressive wins: Arsenal beat Spurs 5-1 while City beat Chelsea 2-0. While unlikely to be a battle for the title, this could be an important fixture to determine who gets that second European spot.

Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp celebrate scoring against Chelsea

Everton vs Tottenham

Everton and Tottenham are set to clash on Sunday 2 April with kick-off scheduled for 1pm. The FA Player will have all the coverage from Everton’s Walton Hall Park.

Everton may well consider themselves lucky to have secured a draw against Liverpool after a controversial decision saw Liverpool’s second goal disallowed. They will prepare to face a side who are dangerously close to a relegation battle and one who have just been demolished 5-1 by their closest rivals.

Leicester City vs Reading

Two teams currently battling it out to escape relegation worries will meet at 3pm on Sunday 2 April. The FA Player will broadcast Reading’s trip to Leicester and the fixture will be held at Leicester’s main ground, the King Power Stadium.

Leicester currently sit at the bottom of the WSL and have played two more games than Brighton who sit in 11th. Both teams risk a relegation battle if they lose this fixture but as Reading have four points more than Leicester, it is the Foxes who have much more at stake.

West Ham vs Liverpool

West Ham will host Liverpool at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday 2 April with kick-off set for 5pm. The FA Player will once again broadcast the two sides fighting to be the ‘best of the rest’.

West Ham have not won any of their past five matches and have suddenly dropped the ball. This could be one of the closest fought matches of the weekend as the ‘best of the rest’ fight continues to spice up the middle of the table.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea will travel to Aston Villa’s Bescot Stadium in the hope of climbing back up the WSL leaderboard. This match will be the final of the weekend and takes place on Sunday 2 April with kick-off set for 6.45pm. Sky Sports will show this match, in keeping with their coverage of two WSL fixtures a week.

