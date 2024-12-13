World cup draw: England to face Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in bid to get to USA and Canada - full draw
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 16 cities.
The qualifying campaign will see Thomas Tuchel take the reins as England manager for the first time, after Gareth Southgate resigned in the summer and Lee Carsley held an interim position.
England have been drawn against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra - an eminently winnable group with the main challenge coming from the perennially tough Serbs.
Where there is a winner/loser option, it refers to the Nations League quarter-finals in March, after which each team will learn its group.
This is how the draw pans out:
Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.
Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.
Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus.
Group D: Winner of France v Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.
Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.
Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia.
Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.
Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.
Group I: Loser of Germany v Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.
Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.
Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.
Group L: Loser of France v Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar.
Qualifiers will be played between March and November 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.