The draw for the European qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup has just been finalised.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 16 cities.

The qualifying campaign will see Thomas Tuchel take the reins as England manager for the first time, after Gareth Southgate resigned in the summer and Lee Carsley held an interim position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England have been drawn against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra - an eminently winnable group with the main challenge coming from the perennially tough Serbs.

Where there is a winner/loser option, it refers to the Nations League quarter-finals in March, after which each team will learn its group.

This is how the draw pans out:

Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.

Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group D: Winner of France v Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.

Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.

Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia.

Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group I: Loser of Germany v Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.

Group L: Loser of France v Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar.

Qualifiers will be played between March and November 2025.