England take on USA later tonight in a match that will have huge implications for Rob Page’s side. Wales lose 2-0 to Iran in Qatar.

Wales’ hopes of making it to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar are hanging by a thread after their first two matches in Qatar.

Rob Page’s side suffered a crushing 2-0 defeat to Iran where Wayne Hennessey was red carded on 86 minutes and goals from Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian in the eighth and tenth minutes of stoppage time secured the win for the Middle East nation. Following their 1-1 draw with the USA earlier this week, it now leaves them on just one point after two matches. However, it could all come down to the final round of matches in Group B and there are still several circumstances that could see Wales reach the Last 16...

Can Wales still qualify for the World Cup 2022 knockout stages?

In short, yes. They can, but the opportunity to do so is now very much out of their own hands. They have to win their final group stage game against England, that is non-negotiable, but even then it might not be enough. It all depends on the result of tonight’s match between England and the USA and also the USA vs Iran match to come.

How can Wales qualify for the knockout stage?

Once again, Wales have no route to qualifying that doesn’t involve them beating England in their final group stage match. So much will depend on the result from England vs USA but here is a quick breakdown of what Wales would need to happen based on each outcome of that fixture:

England beat USA - If England beat USA and Iran also beat them in their final match then Wales are out, England would top the group and Iran would finish second. A win for the USA or a draw would mean that goal difference could be the key factor and Wales’ should hope for a big win for England tonight.

- If England beat USA and Iran also beat them in their final match then Wales are out, England would top the group and Iran would finish second. A win for the USA or a draw would mean that goal difference could be the key factor and Wales’ should hope for a big win for England tonight. England and USA draw - This outcome would be a dangerous one for Wales. It would leave England top on four while Iran would have three and USA two. That means if they beat England, then a draw between the USA and Iran would mean that Wales went through due to Iran and Wales having the same goal difference going into the matches. However, as England have such a superior goal difference (six better than Wales) then a win for either USA or Iran would eliminate Wales.

- This outcome would be a dangerous one for Wales. It would leave England top on four while Iran would have three and USA two. That means if they beat England, then a draw between the USA and Iran would mean that Wales went through due to Iran and Wales having the same goal difference going into the matches. However, as England have such a superior goal difference (six better than Wales) then a win for either USA or Iran would eliminate Wales. USA beat England - Potentially the best possible outcome for Wales as it would mean a win over England in the final round would see them finish above Gareth Southgate’s side. That, plus a USA win over Iran or a draw would see Wales reach the Last 16. A win for Iran over the USA would see them top the group and second place would then be decided between Wales and the USA on goal difference.

World Cup 2022 Group B remaining fixtures

England take on the USA tonight (Friday, November 25) at 19:00 GMT and the final two matches of the group stages will be played next week. Both England vs Wales and Iran vs USA will kick off at the same time of 19:00 GMT to avoid any unfair advantages and will be played on Tuesday, November 29.

Here are the full details:

