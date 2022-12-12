Harry Kane levelled Wayne Rooney’s 53 goal record for England during World Cup quarter-final against France.

Harry Kane is now only four goals away from matching Wayne Rooney’s incredible tally of 53 goals for his country.

It seems highly plausible that Kane will be able to achieve this feat at the Nations League tournament which takes place this summer.

If so, the Spurs striker will have reached the honour of becoming England’s leading goalscorer with far fewer caps than the man who currently holds the number one spot.

In England’s friendly against Switzerland last weekend, a late second-half penalty meant Kane edged himself from the spot he shared with Gary Lineker at number three to yet another shared spot at number two, alongside football icon Bobby Charlton.

All eyes were on the 28-year-old again in the following match against the Ivory Coast.

However, Kane was made to wait as goals from Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and a late header from Tyrone Mings secured a 3-0 victory for England.

With six matches to play this summer before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, surely we will see Harry Kane reach, and perhaps even pass, Rooney’s mark to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

As we await what Kane may be able to achieve in 2022, let’s take a look at some big names he has passed already:

1. Vivian Woodward, 23 goals, 29 caps Woodward was an centre forward for Tottenham Hotspur and enjoyed the peak of his career at the turn of the 20th century. He was England's captain at the 1908 and 1912 Olympic Games, where he led his country to gold on both occasions. Woodward held the England goal-scoring record either jointly or alone for 47 years.

2. Tom Finney, 30 goals, 76 caps Finney played for Preston North End and England. He made 433 appearances for his club in the league as well as 40 FA Cup appearances. Finney made his international debut in September 1946, just four weeks after his league debut. In 1958, Finney shared the record for all-time leading goalscorer with Nat Lofthouse when securing his 29th goal. In October of the same year, he netted his 30th goal becoming the sole holder of the record before Lofthouse equalled his tally just two weeks after.

3. Alan Shearer: 30 goals, 63 caps England and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is another holder of 30 goals for England. The striker made his international debut in 1990 for England U-21 and joined the senior squad in 1992. Shearer was the UEFA Euro 1996 top goal-scorer and the UEFA team of the tournament. Shearer captained his country on 34 occasions and now sits joint sixth in the list of all-time leading goalscorers, having scored his 30th goal in England's match against Romania in the Euros 2000 tournament.

4. Nat Lofthouse: 30 goals, 33 caps Lofthouse played just 33 times for England but managed to score on 30 occasions. He was an icon at Bolton Wanderers, making 452 appearances in the league and scored 255 goals in the process. Lofthouse made his last appearance for England in 1958, but was forced to officially retire from the game due to an ankle injury in 1960.