Rahman Osman’s England player ratings after World Cup win v Senegal as West Ham & Arsenal stars shine
Just how did we view England’s performance in their 3-0 win against Senegal.
England marched on to set up a thrilling quarter-final clash with France at the World Cup by producing a professional performance to claim a 3-0 win against Senegal.
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka got the goals ensuring Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the last eight in Qatar. More than 70% of the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha was filled with English fans and they would have been delighted with the performance of the team as they now turn their focus towards what will be a significant challenge against Kylian Mbappe et al in the quarter-final.
A whole host of the men wearing the famous Three Lions shirts impressed as they came through what was viewed as an awkward test against a Senegal side that had impressed during the group stages - so here is how we rated the England players.