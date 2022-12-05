For the curious.
Rahman Osman’s England player ratings after World Cup win v Senegal as West Ham & Arsenal stars shine

Just how did we view England’s performance in their 3-0 win against Senegal.

By Rahman Osman
1 minute ago

England marched on to set up a thrilling quarter-final clash with France at the World Cup by producing a professional performance to claim a 3-0 win against Senegal.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka got the goals ensuring Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the last eight in Qatar. More than 70% of the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha was filled with English fans and they would have been delighted with the performance of the team as they now turn their focus towards what will be a significant challenge against Kylian Mbappe et al in the quarter-final.

A whole host of the men wearing the famous Three Lions shirts impressed as they came through what was viewed as an awkward test against a Senegal side that had impressed during the group stages - so here is how we rated the England players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7

Produced a left hand save to deny Dia in the first half and kept his distribution simple and effective in the second half.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Walker - 6

Got beat twice by Ismaila Sarr but had the pace to recover even though there was a hint of rustiness from jumping from the treatment table to starting at the World Cup

Photo: Getty Images

3. Harry Maguire - 6

Edgy in the first few minutes after being put through a lot of pressure and then misplaced a few passes but grew into the game as England took control.

Photo: Getty Images

4. John Stones - 6.5

Has grown so much in this competition. Unlucky with a header earlier on before standing up to a Senegal attack in the first half. Another massive performance from the City man.

Photo: Getty Images

