Trent or Trippier? Mount or Maddison? - England’s predicted starting XI for World Cup opener against Iran
The Three Lions get their tournament underway on Monday - but who will Gareth Southgate select in his starting eleven?
Four years after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup Finals and just over a year since they were beaten finalists at Euro 2020, England’s latest bid for a major tournament win gets underway on Monday.
After strolling through the qualification process, Gareth Southgate’s side will look to move on from a poor run of form in recent Nations League and friendly fixtures when they face Iran in their opening Group B fixture. The Three Lions manager has several big calls to make ahead of the game after finalising his 26-man squad just under two weeks ago.
The form of a number of his regular favourites have been called into question and that has led to speculation Southgate could make some surprise calls when his starting eleven is officially confirmed at lunchtime on Monday.
3AddedMinutes gives our take on how we see the Three Lions lining up at the Khalifa International Stadium as their latest attempt to win only a second World Cup kicks off.