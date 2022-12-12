Harry Kane is now England’s joint top goal scorer but missed the opportunity to go one step further in World Cup quarter-final against France

England were knocked out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 following a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-final, however Harry Kane still managed to leave his mark on the tournament. He is now the joint top goal scorer for England after scoring from the penalty spot early in the second half put him level with Wayne Rooney’s 53 goal tally.

The Tottenham striker had the opportunity to go one step further and become the outright top scorer for England but missed a second penalty opportunity which saw England ultimately unable to equalise with Les Bleus.

Advertisement

France, Morocco, Argentina and Croatia are now the Qatar World Cup semi-finalists while England and Gareth Southgate will contemplate their missed opportunities.

Kane celebrates scoring England’s penalty against France in World Cup quarter-final

Advertisement

Who is England’s all-time leading goal scorer?

Wayne Rooney has scored the most goals for England with 53 to his name after 120 appearances for his country.

Advertisement

Rooney first played for England in February 2003 and was the youngest player to have earned his first cap at 17 years and 111 days during a friendly defeat against Australia.

Just over 200 days later, Rooney then became the youngest player to ever score for England as he equalised in a 2-1 victory over Macedonia in a UEFA Euro 2004 qualifying match.

Not only was Rooney the youngest ever scorer for England, but he then became the youngest ever goal scorer in UEFA Euro competition when he scored twice in England’s group stage 3-0 victory against Switzerland.

Rooney served under six captains, earning his most caps with Roy Hodgson and scoring 25 goals in his 42 appearances for the former Crystal Palace manager. He has long been considered England’s best ever striker due to his record number of goals but as it took him 120 games to reach this achievement, he may lose this accolade to Kane who took only 80 matches to reach the target.

Advertisement

Wayne Rooney for England in 2015

How many goals did Sir Bobby Charlton score for England?

Advertisement

Second on the list of England’s all-time leading goal scorers is the 1966 World Cup legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

He has long been considered one of England’s greatest ever players not only did he win the World Cup in 1966, but he was also the winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Almost all of his career was played at Manchester United where he scored 199 goals in his 606 appearances for the club.

Charlton made his England debut in April 1958 against Scotland, just after he had survived the Munich Air disaster. He scored a beautiful volley in England’s 4-0 win over Scotland and then went on to score both of England’s goals in their 2-1 victory over Portugal.

Advertisement

In England’s legendary 1966 World Cup campaign, Charlton and Roger Hunt were England’s top goal scorers in the tournament leading up to the final with three goals each.

Advertisement

Where is Harry Kane in all time highest goal scorers for England?

Harry Kane is now joint top goal scorer with Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker sitting second and third.

Lineker, who scored 95 goals in his 194 appearances for Leicester, made his England debut at the age of 24 when he played against Scotland in 1984.

The former Barcelona player then went on to become the top scorer of the 1986 FIA World Cup, scoring six goals and earning himself that year’s Golden Boot. He is the first Englishman to have won the award.

Advertisement

Lineker was England’s first ever play to win the Golden Boot award at a World Cup

Lineker has scored four goals in an England match on two occasions and is one of a very few number of players to have never been given a yellow or red card in any type of game.

Advertisement

Lineker’s number three companion, Kane, is also a Golden Boot winner, having won the award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, also scoring six goals.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker also became the third English player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match during England’s group stage match against Panama after World Cup winner Geoff Hurst and Lineker.

Who else makes up England’s top 10 goalscorers of all-time?

Fourth on the list with 44 goals is England and Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves. Greaves, who died this year, has scored the highest number of hat tricks for England (6) and scored his 44 goals in the fewest caps (57).

Advertisement