Today’s move by FIFA to threaten to penalise players who wear the One Love rainbow armband brings yet more controversy on world football’s governing body.

It appears that FIFA have decided that the rainbow armband promoting an anti-discriminatory message against homophobia is in fact political. And it comes just days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino used his opening speech to claim that he understood discrimination because he had “red hair and freckles” growing up in Italy.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit out at criticism of Qatar from Europe (Photo: PA)

In response to the latest move, the Football Supporters Association has issued a statement in response, paraphrasing Infantino’s ‘today I feel gay’ speech on Saturday:

“To paraphrase FIFA president Gianni Infantino – today LGBT+ football supporters and their allies will feel angry.

“Today we feel betrayed. Today we feel contempt for an organisation that has shown its true values by giving the yellow card to players and the red card to tolerance.

“Never again should a World Cup be handed out solely on the basis of money and infrastructure. No country which falls short on LGBT+ rights, women’s rights, worker’s rights or any other universal human right should be given the honour of hosting a World Cup.