World Cup 2022 live: today’s fixtures in full with Brazil and Portugal in action

Gabriel Jesus (L) and Neymar in training for Brazil (Getty Images)
Japan recorded another World Cup shock on Wednesday, upsetting the odds with a 2-1 win over Germany team. Earlier, Croatia drew 0-0 with Morocco, whle Spain also got off to a great start, beating Costa Rica 7-0.
In the evening fixture Belgium saw off a courageous Canada with a narrow 1-0 win.
Today’s World Cup matches in full:
- 10am: Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G)
- 1pm: Uruguay v South Korea (Group H)
- 4pm: Portugal v Ghana (Group H)
- 7pm: Brazil v Serbia (Group G)
Follow the latest in our live blog, including reports from our football reporter Rahman Osman in Qatar...
World Cup 2022 - news and reaction
Wales fans banned from drinking
A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said. Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.
But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.
The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy later noted Friday is a holy day and “no alcohol before midday” is allowed.
Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at 1pm Qatari time, 10am in the UK, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Germany avoid punishment over gesture
Germany’s players will not face any disciplinary action from FIFA after taking the OneLove armband protest to a new level as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup.
The move marked another day of tension between the seven European nations who supported the OneLove campaign and FIFA, with the group – which includes the English and Welsh FAs – exploring their legal options over the matter.
Speaking about the ‘covered mouths’ gesture after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Japan, Germany coach Hansi Flick said: “It was a sign, a message that we wanted to send out. We wanted to convey the message that FIFA is silencing us.”
The German gesture could have prompted disciplinary action from FIFA under Article 11 of its disciplinary code. It states that anyone “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature” may be sanctioned.
FIFA has yet to comment on what the German team did, but it is understood there will be no formal disciplinary action from the governing body.
A tweet from the German federation read: “We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.
“It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”
There is a risk though of the German gesture being an isolated one.
Switzerland are also part of the OneLove group, but their captain Granit Xhaka indicated his team would not stage a similar protest ahead of their opening match against Cameroon on Thursday.
What does day five have in store?
We see another eight nations get their World Cup campaigns under way today, so we’ll have a better idea of where every team is.
So far, among the favourites, England, France and Spain have started strongly, while Argentina and Germany have faltered badly.
One of the outright favourites to win the World Cup, Brazil, take on Serbia tonight, so we’ll see how they cope with the pressure.
A certain Cristiano Ronaldo will also be in action when Portugal take on Ghana. His team-mate Bruno Fernandes has already said Portugal are 100% focused on the tournament, but the question remains whether an ageing Ronaldo will be a help or hindrance to them this time.