England’s Harry Kane and Wales’ Gareth Bales will go head to head (Images: Getty)
England and Wales will take part in a ‘local derby’ tonight in Qatar in a crucial Group B decider, while Iran face USA at the same time.
Before that it’s all about Group A, with the Netherlands taking on the hosts, and Ecuador facing Senegal.
- 3pm: Ecuador v Senegal (Group A)
- 3pm: Netherlands v Qatar (Group A)
- 7pm: Iran v USA (Group B)
- 7pm: Wales v England (Group B)
Follow the latest in our live blog, including reports from our football reporter Rahman Osman in Qatar...
World Cup 2022 - news and reaction
England’s predicted XI
The big talking point among England fans has been around Gareth Southgate’s decision not to use Phil Foden against the USA in the goalless draw on Friday night.
Will the coach cave to the pressure and start the mercurial Man City star this evening?
Could Bale and Ramsay warm the bench?
Wales coach Rob Page has suggested that Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales tonight.
Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup. But both players – Bale is 33 and Ramsey 31 – have been way below their best in Qatar, leaving some Wales fans to call for the pair to be benched with Page’s side on the brink of World Cup elimination.
Page said: “It’s a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later. I’m going to pick a team that I think can go out and compete against England, whether that’s with or without them. I’m not going to give that away.
“If they don’t start, can they can make an impact? That’s always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession. If they start one game, can they start the next? My thought process won’t be any different.
“Whether they come on and have an impact or start and last an hour or 90 minutes, they are talented footballers.
“We’re all getting criticism now and rightly so because results aren’t going our way and that’s the industry we’re in. We’re big enough to take it – it’s not a problem. We put our big boy pants on and get on with it.”
What to expect from Wales v England?
We’re down to the deciders now in Qatar, as the group stage reaches the crunch phase.
As a reminder, England will guarantee qualification into the next round of the tournament with a win over Wales, while Rob Page’s side need to win by four goals, and also hope that Iran draw with USA, to progress.
England boss Gareth Southgate has said: “We have got to play well. We are going to play an opponent that is wounded and, like everybody else, desperate to beat the English. We know what that will be. We have got to play an intelligent game and play well. Match the spirit.”
Wales’ Page has said: “We have got to play an intelligent game and play well. Match the spirit. I would be very disappointed if someone says to me that their players will want it more than ours.
“I would be asking questions about what we stand for and what we have been for five years. We are not quite done. We need a point more to be certain of qualifying. We need three points and if we get that we top the group and I don’t think many groups will be topped with nine points.”
How will they line up?
England will once again have a decision to make regarding striker Harry Kane. He has been struggling with a foot problem recently and hasn’t been 100% fit. Playmaker James Maddison is expected to make the bench after missing the first two.
Southgate is under pressure to make the right team selection for this one and could make a few changes. Winger Phil Foden didn’t play at all versus USA and is someone who large sections of supporters have been calling to be picked.
Wales have no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Joe Allen came off the bench against Iran following his return from a hamstring problem.