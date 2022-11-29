We’re down to the deciders now in Qatar, as the group stage reaches the crunch phase.

As a reminder, England will guarantee qualification into the next round of the tournament with a win over Wales, while Rob Page’s side need to win by four goals, and also hope that Iran draw with USA, to progress.

England boss Gareth Southgate has said: “We have got to play well. We are going to play an opponent that is wounded and, like everybody else, desperate to beat the English. We know what that will be. We have got to play an intelligent game and play well. Match the spirit.”

Wales' Page has said: "I would be very disappointed if someone says to me that their players will want it more than ours.

“I would be asking questions about what we stand for and what we have been for five years. We are not quite done. We need a point more to be certain of qualifying. We need three points and if we get that we top the group and I don’t think many groups will be topped with nine points.”

How will they line up?

England will once again have a decision to make regarding striker Harry Kane. He has been struggling with a foot problem recently and hasn’t been 100% fit. Playmaker James Maddison is expected to make the bench after missing the first two.

Southgate is under pressure to make the right team selection for this one and could make a few changes. Winger Phil Foden didn’t play at all versus USA and is someone who large sections of supporters have been calling to be picked.