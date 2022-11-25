Gavi has joined an illustrious list of youngsters to shine on the world stage

Barcelona midfielder Gavi added his name to the history books by becoming the youngest ever World Cup goal scorer for Spain during a resounding 7-0 victory against Costa Rica.

The Barcelona prodigy started the game for Luis Enrique’s side and in doing so he also became the youngest ever player to represent Spain in a major international tournament at just 18 years and 110 days. Speaking after the game the teenage midfielder said: “I never dreamed to be here at this age. I’m so happy to be here. This is only one step. I need to keep going.”

The result sent a statement to the rest of the teams in the competition and cemented Spain’s status as contenders for the World Cup. They will be aiming to build on that result in their upcoming clash with fellow European heavyweights Germany and another victory for Enrique’s side will secure their place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Spain are blessed with an immensely talented team and have the third youngest squad in Qatar with an average age of 25.6 years. Gavi’s goal makes him the youngest goalscorer in the World Cup for 64 years.

But who is the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history and where does Gavi’s goal rank amongst the record books? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history?

Brazilian football icon Pele holds the record of being the youngest footballer to score at the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian striker scored his first goal at a World Cup during a 1-0 victory over Wales in the 1958 Quarter Final at just 17-years and 239 days.

Pele went on to break a series of other records during the 1958 World Cup. In the semi-final he became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in World Cup history during a 5-2 win over France.

Pele further cemented his status in football history during the final of the competition and became the youngest ever player to score in a final during a 5-2 victory over Sweden. In doing so he guided Brazil to the first of their record breaking five World Cup titles.

Who are the youngest World Cup goalscorers?

Pele is the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history. (Getty Images)

Mexican defender Manuel Rosas is the second youngest goalscorer in World Cup history at 18 years and 90 days. Rosas scored twice against Argentina during a 6-3 defeat during the inaugural World Cup in 1930. In doing so Rosas also became the first ever player to score a penalty at the World Cup.

Gavi’s goal against Costa Rica makes him the third youngest goalscorer in World Cup history and the youngest player to score since 1958. Eclipsing the record previously set by England striker Michael Owen during a 2-1 defeat to Romania in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

Here are the top 10 youngest goalscorers in World Cup history