Ze Carlos: Former Brazil World Cup star dies at 56 after 'cardiac arrest' as Sao Paulo FC pays tribute

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Oct 2024, 9:45am
Former Brazilian footballer Ze Carlos, has died at the age of 56.

The former full-back, who was part of the national squad that reached the 1998 World Cup final, reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

The club’s statement read: “It is with great sorrow that Sao Paulo FC announce the death of Jose Carlos de Almeida, Ze Carlos, this Friday in Osasco, near Sao Paulo.”

Ze Carlos joined the 1998 Brazil World Cup squad as a last-minute replacement for Flavio Conceicao, though he was uncapped at the time. He remained on the bench during the group stage and again for knockout matches against Chile and Denmark.

Dutch midfielder Edgar Davids (L) and Brazilian defender Ze Carlos (R) duel during the World Cup semi-final match Brazil vs The Netherlands, 07 July at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.Dutch midfielder Edgar Davids (L) and Brazilian defender Ze Carlos (R) duel during the World Cup semi-final match Brazil vs The Netherlands, 07 July at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Dutch midfielder Edgar Davids (L) and Brazilian defender Ze Carlos (R) duel during the World Cup semi-final match Brazil vs The Netherlands, 07 July at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France. | AFP via Getty Images

His only international appearance came in the semi-final against the Netherlands, filling in for Cafu, who was suspended. Brazil went on to win that match on penalties, securing their spot in the final.

In the final, however, Ze Carlos returned to the bench as Brazil lost 3-0 to France. That semi-final appearance was his only cap for Brazil, and he retired from professional football in 2005.

