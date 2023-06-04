Zlatan Ibrahimović announces his retirement from football

Zlatan Ibrahimović has retired from football aged 41.
The Swedish great confirmed his retirement following AC Milan’s final game of the Serie A season on Sunday, 4 June. The legendary striker made the announcement on the San Siro pitch following his club’s final game of the Serie A season.
“The time has arrived to say goodbye,” the Sweden international told the crowd. Zlatan made his debut for Malmo in 1999.
Since 2019 he has played for AC Milan scoring 34 goals in 64 appearances. It was his second spell with the Italian football giants.
More to follow.