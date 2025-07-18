Forget 10,000 Steps – This 1-Minute Habit Is Better for You

Woman performing squats in home workout

Move over, fitness trackers - the next big wellness trend might take you less time than making a cuppa.

If the pressure to clock 10,000 steps a day feels like just another chore, here’s some good news: health experts now say you might not need that many at all.

In fact, doing just a handful of squats every hour could be even better for your health - especially when it comes to your blood sugar and energy levels.

“There is evidence to suggest that if you did 10 normal body weight squats every 45 minutes, it is better for your blood glucose than a 30 minute walk,” says Lara Giusti, co-founder of wellness brand Veloforte.

A recent study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports found that just 10 bodyweight squats in a 45-to-60 second period led to a 21% reduction in blood sugar spikes compared to those who sat still. That kind of drop lowers your risk of diabetes and other metabolic issues.

While going for a walk is still great, this study suggests that squats are actually more effective when it comes to stabilising those post-meal sugar highs.

It’s all about your muscles. Squats fire up your glutes, quads and hamstrings - some of the biggest muscles in your body - which in turn help mop up glucose from your bloodstream.

That means fewer crashes, more stable energy, and a reduced risk of long-term health issues, such as type 2 diabetes.

No gym. No stress on hitting a step count. Just a few squats every hour - and your body thanks you for it.

“I think incorporating small amounts of exercise throughout the day can feel less daunting for lots of people than planning to go to the gym three to five times a week,” Lara added.

“Setting exercise goals can feel overwhelming to lots of people especially if they are starting out on a new health and fitness journey.”

“Rather than aiming for a set daily step count or perhaps training to run your first 5K, I would say start small, but most importantly just start. Go for a gentle walk after you eat, start some simple home exercises like those 10 squats every hour. Put music on, have a dance around when you are cooking in the kitchen. Don’t be hell-bent on hitting 10,000 steps a day; build up slowly, increase your pace steadily and remember that any movement is better than no movement.”