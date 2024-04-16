Former Australia cricketer refused bail following charges of domestic violence

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has been denied bail and will remain in prison following charges of domestic violence that are alleged to have taken place between December 5, 2023 and April 12 of this year.

Upon learning the verdict in a Queensland court, Slater reportedly collapsed and required assistance from prison officers at the scene to regain his footing. His case will be reviewed on May 31 - Slater has denied all charges pressed against him.

Slater has been accused of both verbal and physical abuse towards an ex-partner. Allegedly, he sent her multiple threatening texts and struck her - the full list of charges he has been accused of include unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation, according to the Daily Mail.

This is not the first time Slater has been arrested on suspicion of domestic assault. He was arrested back in October 2021 after he was accused of stalking - since then, he has been arrested on similar charges no less than five times. Additionally, in 2023, he was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

On the audio footage given to authorities as evidence, police prosecutor Sergeant Brendan Newman said: “She's pleading with him to stop repeatedly, she's in a state of undress, cowering, clearly scared for her safety.

"Some of these offences were committed within 24 hours of the first court appearance date for other hours. We say the strength of the evidence is good.”

