Former Celtic player Stuart Gray has died aged 50 after battle with cancer
Former Celtic player Stuart Gray, son of Leeds United legend Eddie, has passed away age 50 after a battle with cancer.
Former Celtic player Stuart Gray has died aged 50 after a battle with cancer. The ex-Reading and Rushden and Diamonds full-back was diagnosed with stage four Cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, last year. Celtic announced the father of five's passing on Saturday morning ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County. Brendan Rodgers' side will wear black armbands in memory of their former player.
The family have successfully raised £50,000 on behalf of Stuart, with over 1,000 donations to a GoFundMe page set up last August. Gray also vowed a percentage of the proceeds would also be donated to the AMMF Cholangiocarcinoma charity, to battle the illness.
Gray also represented Greenock Morton, Reading and Oxford United during his playing career and featured in 2009 film 'The Damned United', depicting father Eddie in Don Revie's title-winning Leeds United side of the 1960s and 1970s.
A statement from former club Celtic read: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Park are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very sad time."
