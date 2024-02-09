Antonio Conte has been linked to the top job at Barcelona

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Barcelona following the announcement that current manager Xavi will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the 2023/24 season.

This is according to a report from Sport, who mention that Conte has 'thrown his hat into the ring' and that he would be 'willing' to take over at the club when Xavi leaves. He is currently a free agent, having been out of work since his dismissal from Spurs back in March of 2023.

Conte managed Chelsea between the years of 2016 and 2018, where he won a Premier League title and an FA Cup. His run at Tottenham was less successful, as he failed to pick up a single trophy during his tenure in north London.

Who else is in the running for the Barcelona job?

Besides Conte, as expected, there are a host of other high-profile managers who have been linked with the Barcelona post at the end of the season. One of them is Rafael Marquez, who currently manages Barcelona B - the Catalonians have a history of promoting from within, such as when Pep Guardiola was given the job. Additionally, he also played for them between the years of 2003 and 2010, making 163 appearances and scoring 9 goals.

Hansi Flick is another name in the mix. He has plenty of experience at the highest level, having managed both Bayern Munich and the German national team for a two-year period. At Bayern, he won two Bundesligas, the DfB Pokal and the Champions League in 2020.