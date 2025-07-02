Former England captain David Gower backs Pope to take number three spot

imagecomms

David Gower knows what it takes to bat at number three on the biggest stage and the former England captain has backed incumbent Ollie Pope to be man for the role in Australia this winter.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gower knows what it takes to bat at number three on the biggest stage and the former England captain has backed incumbent Ollie Pope to be man for the role in Australia this winter. There has been mounting pressure over the Surrey batter’s place in Brendon McCullum’s side after the emergence of precocious talent Jacob Bethell during England’s Tour to New Zealand at the end of 2024.

The Warwickshire all-rounder made scores of 50 not out, 96 and 78 against the Black Caps at number three, duly staking his claim for Pope’s spot, who was batting at number six and keeping wicket during that series due to Jordan Cox’s injury. But the England hierarchy have stuck by their vice-captain, who made 171 against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May before following that up with a gutsy 106 in the first innings of England’s five-wicket win over India in the first Test at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope has often been criticised for being too feast or famine, but Gower, who scored eight of his 18 Test match centuries while batting at first drop, believes if the 27-year-old can continue the former, then his critics will quickly become starved of things to say. “He’s done exactly the right thing by getting runs,” said Gower, speaking at Lord’s Taverners’ National Table Cricket Finals Day – a fully inclusive, adapted version of the game aimed at young people living with a wide range of learning and physical disabilities played on a table tennis table.

“Putting runs on the board is always the best answer. If your critics are asking questions about you, it’s the best defence. Being realistic, his habit over the last few years has been to make a big score and then struggle.

“We all want him to do well and therefore we want him to capitalise on his starts. The best way to stop people describing him as ‘feast and famine’ is to continue the feast, which is easier said than done.

“So, I’d say he’s secured his place for the rest of the series [against India] and if he continues to do well, that’s him pretty much inked in for an Ashes berth. I’m sure Jacob will get his chance in due course; he’s an incredibly talented cricketer and his all-round game is obviously a benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when the incumbents do the job, you’ve not just got to be very good, you’ve got to be unbelievably brilliant to claim someone’s place.” The performances of Ben Stokes during his last two Tests since his return from a hamstring injury picked up last winter have been particularly pleasing for many onlookers, including Gower.

The England skipper looks back to his best with ball in hand, an aspect of the Durham man’s game which has been limited in recent years due to injury. Gower, who captained England to Ashes glory in 1985, stressed the importance of having a fit Stokes available and hopes the 34-year-old doesn’t miss the chance of holding the famous little urn aloft as captain during his career.

“Ben is a vital cog,” continued Gower. “The recurring theme I’ve heard on TV and radio over the past few days is that Ben Stokes balances the side and England look stronger because of it.

“Regarding his captaincy, so many things have happened to him both on and off the field in the last five years. That’s formed part of the strength he’s gained as captain, which is through empathy, sympathy and understanding life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All those things have made him very impressive as captain. If England were as clever in the last Ashes series as they were during this game, they’d have won the Ashes before it got to Old Trafford.

“So, there were opportunities, and if you’re Ben Stokes in 30 years’ time, with your recliner chair and a bottle of scotch, and somebody else is winning the Ashes, you don’t want to be thinking ‘that could have been me, I could have done that’. Trust me, it’s a beautiful thing when you have that moment with the Ashes, and you claim them as yours, and he’ll want to do that.”

The Lord’s Taverners impacts the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. The charity works across the UK and beyond to provide inclusive and impactful cricket programmes, empowering young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged communities – visit www.lordstaverners.org