Former England manager Terry Venables has died at 80

Former England manager Terry Venables has died, he was 80 years old. A statement has been issued on behalf of his family, it said: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.
"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."
Terry Venables was in charge of the England men's football national team between 1994 and 1996. During this time, England reached the semi-finals of the European championships in 1996, but were knocked out by Germany on penalties.
