Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson revels in chance to support tennis awards

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson | Ernest Simons

Sanderson, 37, won 50 caps for England in a decorated career that yielded everything that there is to win in the domestic game, as well as a UEFA Champions League title, with Arsenal and has been inducted into the Football Black List, celebrating role models from the black and mixed black heritage community.

By Mohamed Hamza, Sportsbeat

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson revelled in the opportunity to support the 2025 Tennis Black List Awards.

The Tennis Black List Awards follow this example, with this year's edition presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

“It’s amazing to be here, honestly,” said Sanderson. “I’ve been part of the football blacklist for a number of years and was inducted a few years ago.

“Visibility is everything. My mum is white British, and my dad is black Jamaican. I go to Wimbledon and the US Open and when you go to events like this and see inside the stadiums, we are in the minority.

“That’s the reality and that’s quite eye-opening and it makes people realise even more how important these awards are.

“I’m glad to be part of it and I love a tennis event. I know about 60% of the people here and what’s quite powerful about these types of events is that we’re all here for the same goal.

“My dad actually wanted me to be a tennis player or a golfer because back in the day there wasn’t any women’s football teams but “I always had my goal even if it didn’t exist at the time.

“We’re all here now celebrating ourselves and each other and our greatness and having this event at Queen’s is fantastic.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Previous winners at the awards include Venus Williams and Sanderson has stressed the importance of recognising such individuals for their immeasurable impact on and off the court to help inspire the next generation of aspiring sportspeople.

Sanderson added: “It's like I say, visibility is everything. Serena and Venus led the way, so these types of things are so important.

Coco Gauff for example saw Serena and Venus and realised that her dream could become a reality and people like me being on tv as an ex-footballer, it gives people who are minorities and are of colour belief that they could be something.”

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.