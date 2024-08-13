Former Man United striker believes Red Devils need to spend £50m on Premier League attacker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes that Erik ten Hag and his board should bid £50m for Crystal Palace ace and England international, Eberechi Eze.

Yorke said: "Manchester United should bid £50 million for Eberechi Eze this summer.

“He has shown that he is a good player but hasn’t quite proven everything he needs to prove just yet. But if you look at his career so far he has proven that he is hungry for success.

“It’s how I felt when I was young, you crave success and you crave to be at the biggest clubs. These are little traits that you look for in your players, not just the playing style, which is something I learned from Sir Alex.

“You look for those who crave success, people who really want to work hard and be successful. He's been through so much when you look at his story of being let go by other clubs and then getting to Crystal Palace and now England set up.

“You don't get into England squads if you're not a good player. It's your show. Little traits like that, seeing that is something I picked up from Sir Alex Ferguson.

“He looks at traits in players that are hungry to be successful. But I think if United were to go and bid £50 million, that would be more than adequate,"

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Premier League odds, Yorke added: “Crystal Palace would be crazy to think that he's worth much more than that, Then the player would go to his agent and try to force the move through because, no disrespect to Palace, United is too big of a club to turn down.

“He is the kind of player United need, he’s creative, he is brave on the ball and has ability, he would blossom, there's no two ways about that.

“This kid is a really good talent and obviously United have already missed out on Michael Olise, there should’ve been a £100 million bid for both of them.”