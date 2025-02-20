Former PDC Darts professional reveals his night 3 Premier League of Darts and Luke Littler predictions

A darts challenge was organised on by employer, CBRE.

Ahead of the Premier League of Darts night 3 in Dublin, former PDC Darts professional Matthew Edgar has provided his night 3 tips and Luke Littler predictions and revealed why we might see Littler moving back to a black set of darts tonight.

Speaking Exclusively to OLBG.com, former PDC darts Professional Matthew Edgar discusses his Premier League of darts night three tips and Luke Littler predictions.

Q: What would be your Premier League of Darts Night 3 tips?

“My tips for night three of the Premier League are as follows. Steven Bunting went to the Pro Tours this past week, didn't quite perform and I'm worried about a little bit of fatigue kicking in for him.

“Luke Humphries, the world number one, sat them out and he's great value at around about 4/9.

“Rob Cross should be 1/2 according to all statistics, but he’s trading a lot closer to the even money mark than you'd imagine. He takes on Nathan Aspinall who again went to the Pro Tours without much success and we have those injury concerns. are my two to put into a double”.

Q: How will Luke Littler perform following his recent victory?

“Night two of the Premier League went the way of Luke Littler, he nearly lost out in the opening game to Rob Cross, 5-1 down before turning that one around. The big story for Luke Littler was the changing of the darts, now on the eye, this may seem quite simple, he's gone from a black dart to a gold dart. However, that changes the coating and the coating changes the grip.

“This is something we've seen from Luke Littler before, trying to move over to the gold darts didn't work out for him, he also did it for a couple of months during 2024 before having to switch back as it wasn’t working and he was dropping the darts low.

“Interesting to see him move back, we didn't see him in the Pro Tours this week, so it'll be interesting on night number three if he stays with the gold and looks to double up that success or he moves back to the black”.

