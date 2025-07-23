Former Premier League forward begins UEFA license training

Former Premier League forward Peter Odemwingie has revealed he has begun working towards his UEFA B License.

The Nigerian retired back in 2019 after finishing his contract with Indonesian side Madura United, following a renowned career across Nigeria, Belgium, France, Russia and England.

Odemwingie has since embarked into pastures new, becoming a professional golfer and a PGA member. Days after his birthday, the 44-year-old revealed he is now working towards his UEFA badges, with aims of moving into coaching in the future.

“I started my UEFA B license in football coaching this year,” Odemwingie told business consultants Champions (UK) plc. “After going through my PGA member learning at the University of Birmingham, it made me aware that training helped me better support those I teach.

Peter Odemwingie (credit: Champions (UK) plc)

“When I looked into getting the UEFA license, some of my peers said, ‘You’ve done the PGA, this’ll be easy,’ and there’s truth in that. I learned so much that even benefits my football coaching journey.

“Preparation and organisation are essential. If you plan and organise a session well, you immediately come across as a good coach. Communication is also key, alongside time management.

“All these things matter, especially when you're trying to deliver a focused session in a short period. Whether in golf or football, too much talking and not enough engagement can be a problem. I’ve seen it as a player, sessions running long and needing another warm-up to get going again. It’s something I try to avoid.”

The forward performed under a number of prominent managers over his playing career, particularly during his spells in France and England.

When asked whether he had asked any of his former coaches for advice in regard to the UEFA licenses, Odemwingie continued: “Not yet, but I’ll be reaching out. My first European coach was Ariel Jacobs, who mentored UEFA Pro License candidates.

“Then there’s Claude Puel, who transformed me into a striker. His fitness regimes still stick with me. All my past coaches taught me something. I’ve seen football across Belgium, France, Russia, England, and Asia. That experience will help when I eventually coach.

“I’m taking it step by step. My goal is to develop as a golfer over the next five years and see where I am when I hit 50. I just turned 44, so I’ve got time.

“Coaching takes around three years to complete. I could be in a club structure with the UEFA B within a year, but if it affects my golf progression, I’ll wait. Plan B is football coaching, but golf is Plan A for now.”

Odemwingie was speaking ahead of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships, which he will be competing in at Nailcote Hall from August 5-8.