England will play host to the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup ever seen when it gets underway in Sunderland on 22 August.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket sales have already broken records, but Hunter believes the impact goes past just the game in England.

“It is global. Because we are in England, we think about what the growth can be like here, but I genuinely think this could be a moment in time for the women’s game worldwide,” Hunter said. “What it can do to create that lasting legacy that really puts women’s rugby on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at where all the countries are coming from, you have South America, Brazil coming to their first World Cup, you’ve got Samoa returning for the first time in 11 years.

Sarah Hunter coaching masterclass for Gallagher's High Performance Academy

“All these wonderful nations, including Canada and the USA which in the men’s game you might not think they are traditional rugby countries.

“I think that is what is so good about the women’s game is that actually, it gets into places that maybe it hasn't been thought they play rugby.

“The eyes of the world will be on this tournament and if that is in countries that don’t normally have rugby then that is a window where they can create their own legacy in their own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether that is playing, whether that is fanbase, whatever that might be, I just think we’ve got a real opportunity, we’ve got more media attention, more fans coming from around the world.

“I think it is a prime opportunity to grow the game globally.” It is not just on the pitch or in the stands that the World Cup will have impact, with coaching set to be a key focus.

The Gallagher High Performance Academy (GHPA) will see 16 female coaches embedded within their unions during the tournament.

The World Rugby initiative aims to increase the number of female coaches in elite rugby by providing workshops and mentors as well as first-hand experience at tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter, who now serves as England defence coach, was part of the first GHPA cohort and believes it is doing important work in removing the barriers for women coaching in rugby.

She added: “Some of the barriers females find going into coaching, they don’t often know the pathway exists or the opportunity is there.

“Sometimes I guess it might be seen as a risk to take on board a female who all the previous experience doesn’t necessarily have, but they have got the skillset and the ability to do it. “But they haven’t been given the opportunity so that is what the High-Performance Academy does.

“It gives people the opportunity to get a foot in the door, and it also allows the nation to have a female come in and just see the added value can have in their programme.”

Gallagher is Right Here for Rugby; Right Here for Business; and Right Here for You.