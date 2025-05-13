Former WBC Frank Bruno tells Ryan Swain he feared for his life at a charity event in Dereham

Last Saturday night, Frank Bruno hosted a fundraising event at Dereham Memorial Hall to benefit the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service and Jesse’s Anchor, a charity dedicated to supporting children with cancer.

The 63-year-old boxing legend shared insights from his personal and professional life during a conversation with TV and Radio Presenter Ryan Swain, captivating the live audience with his career and life experiences.

Bruno's boxing career spanned from 1982 to 1996, during which he achieved an impressive record of 40 wins out of 45 professional fights, including 38 knockouts.

Frank Bruno and Ryan Swain at The Evening With Frank Bruno in Dereham, Norfolk for chosen charities, Jesse's Anchor and NARS.

Notably, he claimed the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium in 1995, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Beyond the ring, Bruno has become a prominent advocate for mental health awareness, particularly after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Frank Bruno's latest autobiography which he hand signed at the event for fans.

In 2017, he established The Frank Bruno Foundation to assist young individuals facing mental health challenges. During his discussion with Swain, Bruno candidly shared his recent health scare that occurred during a long-haul flight in March, where he fell ill shortly after take off from Heathrow. This incident necessitated a wheelchair for his exit from the aircraft and led to hospitalisation in Doha, where he received treatment for a virus, ultimately resulting in the rescheduling of the event in Dereham in Norfolk.

Frank Bruno and Ryan Swain talking intimately about his career on stage in Dereham last Saturday evening.

Frank also spoke out about mental health awareness week and the importance of it. The audience had a wonderful evening, some audience members got copies of Frank’s latest autobiography which he personally hand signed with the proceeds going to the chosen charities.

Swain said "It was a pleasure to work with Frank and host such an event, he is a national treasure to sport and our country as well as a inspiration to us all."