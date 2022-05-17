Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will continue their fight for the 2022 Championship in Barcelona this weekend

Formula 1 returns once again this weekend after the excitement of the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix hit the streets of Florida with Max Verstappen crowned as the Champion, continuing his streak of winning every race he finishes this season.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz came in second and third respectively and thus furthered Ferrari’s lead in the constructor’s Championship.

The Italian racing team currently sit with 157 points in the constructor’s Championship while Red Bull are just behind with 151.

Mercedes have struggled to compete alongside their rivals this season, sitting in third plac with 95 points, but George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were able to pull themselves up to fifth and sixth place respectively in Miami to redeem some of the lost hope that has been since in previous races.

It was once again a disappointing weekend for McLaren as Daniel Riciardo struggled to finish in 13th while Lando Norris failed to finish after he was hit by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Once again Valtteri Bottas showed his former team what they were missing as he drove his Alfa Romeo to seventh place and William’s Alex Albon was able to gain more points for his team for a second consecutive race.

Max Verstappen celebrates his Miami GP win at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

After the hype of Miami, the Spanish Grand Prix is set to bring the sport back to reality, but this in no way means it is set for a less exciting weekend.

As ever when it comes to Formula 1, it’s impossible to predict the twists, turns and turmoils of a race weekend.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the sixth Grand Prix of the 2022 season...

When is the Spanish Grand Prix 2022?

The race weekend begins on Friday 20 July 2022 and ends on Sunday 22 2022.

Friday 20 July:

Practice 1, 1pm - 2pm BST

Practice 2, 4pm - 5pm BST

Saturday 21 July:

Practice 3, 12pm - 1pm BST

Qualifying, 3pm - 4pm BST

Sunday 22 July:

RACE, 2pm - 4pm BST

Where is the Spanish Grand Prix 2022?

The race will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The circuit is well-loved by drivers and is one in which they are greatly experienced, due to the winter testing taking place here every year.

The track has both high and low speed corners, with a difficult right-handed turn at Turn 3. There are two main straights around the track with the second coming between Turn 9 and 10. There are two DRS detection zones and a speed trap at the beginning/end of the lap.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2022?

Every session from the start of the first practice session to the end of the race will be available to watch on Sky Sports .

A live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via NowTV .

Who is likely to win Spanish Grand Prix 2022?

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at the Spanish Grand Prix in recent years, winning consecutively from 2017 to 2021.

However, Hamilton and Mercedes have struggled with pace so far this season and it could therefore provide an opportunity for Verstappen to win his second Spanish Grand Prix after last tasting victory in Barcelona back in 2016.