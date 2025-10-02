Alex Dunne has been removed from McLaren’s driver academy with immediate effect - despite his high-flying heroics in Formula 2.

Dunne, 19, joined McLaren at the start of 2024 and has combined his F2 campaign with duties as the team’s reserve driver in Formula E.

Currenty fifth in the F2 standings, Dunne has won in Bahrain and Imola this season, developing a reputation for aggressive wheel-to-wheel racing in the process.

He also made two Formula 1 practice appearances this year, in Austria and Monza, impressing in particular at the Red Bull Ring where he finished fourth in FP1.

A McLaren spokesperson said: “McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development programme.

“Alex will be released with immediate effect. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

The move comes just months after Dunne was tipped as a potential F1 prospect following his debut run in Austria. Those talks have since faded, and his next step remains unclear - although he will see out the rest of the F2 season on his own terms.

He has been tipped for a move across to the Red Bull family, with racing chief Helmut Marko reportedly not ready to move junior Arvid Lindblad up to F1, which at the time of publication would mean Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar remain at RB next season, with Yuki Tsunoda parnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Dunne said: “I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver.

“To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart. I wish them all the best for the future.

“Thank you papaya family. Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”