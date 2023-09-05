Damon Hill brands Toto Wolff ‘churlish’ following Max Verstappen record comments

Max Verstappen made Formula One history at the weekend after winning 10 consecutive races at the Italian Grand Prix

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Damon Hill has branded Toto Wolff “churlish” and “ungracious” after dismissing Max Verstappen’s record win at the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver, 25, made Formula 1 history at the weekend after winning 10 consecutive races, a first in the sport’s 73-year history.

But within hours of the race, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff called Verstappen’s record “completely irrelevant” adding that the record was only “for Wikipedia, and nobody reads that anyway”. Responding to the comments, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill said: “It sounded a bit churlish and not very gracious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s unlike Toto because he’s usually very sporting. But he is hurting a bit now. They know what it is like to be dominant and they didn’t even get on the podium in Monza.T hey seem to be a bit stymied and can’t seem to work out what to do. But who can? It seems like everywhere we go, Red Bull has got the upper hand.”

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in fifth and sixth respectively during the weekend race at Monza. Seven-time World Champion Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty after colliding with Oscar Piastri, but revealed afterwards that he apologised to the driver, taking account of the collision.

Last week the British driver, 38, signed a new contract with Mercedes for the next two years. The contract is worth around £100 million, despite the driver going 37 races without winning a race.

Verstappen has now won 12 out of the 14 races of the 2023 season and has not lost a race since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of April. The two-time World Champion could secure his third title in Japan on September 24 with six races left to go before the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Bull also remain on course to be just the third team to secure a whole year unbeaten. Hill spoke to Sky Sports, where he added:“Max has achieved something no-one else has ever done.

Damon Hill brands Toto Wolff ‘churlish’ following Max Verstappen record comments