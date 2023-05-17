Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Imola race cancelled due to major flooding

There has been major flooding in the region ahead of the planned Formula 1 Grand Prix at Imola

The Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled due to flooding in the region.

F1 personnel were told to stay away from the circuit on Wednesday after being evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding due to severe rain in northern Italy.

Images on social media showed big puddles forming in the paddock while there was a high risk of flooding from the Santerno river, which runs next to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Following an emergency summit with the promoter and local authorities, Formula One has confirmed the sixth round of the season will not take place. There was a desire to not put added strain on emergency services with a number of local residents forced to evacuate their homes

The PA news agency reports the event is unlikely to be rescheduled, reducing the 2023 season to 22 races.

Drivers braking in the rain as they near a corner during Practice 1 of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2022 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Italy, better known as Imola. (David Davies/PA)

An F1 statement read: “The Formula One community wants to send its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent events in the Emilia-Romagna region.

“We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need.

“Following discussions between Formula One, the president of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant ministers, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, the president of Emilia Romagna region, the mayor of the city and the promoter, the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region.

“It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected.

“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”