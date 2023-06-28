After a weekend break, Formula 1 is back and brings with it another sprint weekend. There are only six sprint races in 2023, although this is three more than what was seen in 2022, and are meant to add another level of competition to the weekend.

While Red Bull have excelled in all areas of the game this season, the sprint races offer more chances for points for those, such as Ferrari, who have the pace but lack the same longevity during the races that Christian Horner’s side have shown.

However, it’s going to take a massive ordeal to stop Max Verstappen from scoring as he leads the way in the drivers’ championship by 69 points. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next with 126 points while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is enjoying sitting third in the standings on 117 points.

As the drivers prepare for further opportunities to score points this weekend, here is all you need to know ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix race weekend...

The Red Bull ring in Spielberg, Austria

What are the race times?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 30 June and will conclude on Sunday 2 July with the main event. Here is the full schedule:

Friday 30 April:

Practice 1: 12.30pm-1.30pm

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 1 April:

Sprint Shootout: 11am-11.44am

Sprint: 3.30pm-4pm

Sunday 2 April: RACE, 2pm

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix?

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Sky Sports channels are also shown through NowTV passes which are available from just £34.99 a month or £11.98 for a day pass, allowing users to watch all Sky Sports channels live and enjoy unmissable Cricket, Football, Boxing, F1 and more.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Where does Austrian Grand Prix take place?

The Austrian race track is located in Spielberg and first held a Grand Prix in 1970. It has 71 laps and is one of the smaller laps on the circuit but packs a lot into it. The first half rewards power, with the cars blasting along three straights separated by a pair of uphill right-handers. But they then work their way downhill as the circuit becomes a toboggan ride with the cars going through a series of quick corners, including the Rindt right-hander.

The Red Bull ring is also one of the most picturesque tracks on the 2023 calendar as it is set in an idyllic natural bowl in the Styrian mountains.

Who will in the Austrian Grand Prix?

Here are the latest odds on who will win the race according to bet365: