It’s race week once again as the 20 drivers head to Hungary. Last time out, McLaren shocked the grid by finishing second and fourth with Lando Norris able to celebrate his sixth podium at his home Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton featured on the Silverstone podium yet again, finishing behind his former team.

However, this weekend we will see the return of fan favourite and former McLaren and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian was recently confirmed to be taking over from Nyck de Vries in the AlphaTauri for the rest of the season. The Dutch driver failed to secure any points for his side and sat in 20th position and must now watch the remainder of the 2023 season from the sidelines as the eight-time Grand Prix winner Ricciardo is welcomed back to the grid.

While Max Verstappen will look to continue his dominance at the top of the order, here is all you need to know about how to watch Ricciardo’s grand return to the grid...

Daniel Ricciardo tries out his new seat in AlphaTauri ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

When is Hungarian Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 21 July and will conclude with the main event on Sunday 23 July. Here is the full race schedule for Hungary:

Friday 21 July:

Practice 1: 12.30pm-1.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 22 July:

Practice 3: 11.30am-12.30pm

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm

Sunday 23 July: RACE: 2pm

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Sky Sports channels are also shown through NowTV passes which are available from just £34.99 a month or £11.98 for a day pass, allowing users to watch all Sky Sports channels live and enjoy unmissable Cricket, Football, Boxing, F1 and more.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Where is the Hungarian Grand Prix taking place?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Pest County. It first hosted a Grand Prix in 1986 and Lewis Hamilton holds the lap record, completing a lap in 2020 in 1:16:627.

Nelson Piquet won the first race held at the circuit, famously overtaking Ayrton Senna’s Lotus to take the lead. The track is often compared to a karting circuit and there are several series of corners all strung together. Teams often opt for Monaco levels of downforce with a well-sorted chassis which is usually rewarded over horsepower.

While it is a challenge, it is one drivers look forward to and finding a good rhythm is key for setting up those fast laps.

Who will win the Hungarian Grand Prix?

