The highly anticipated inaugural Formula 1 Academy season will get underway this weekend in Austria.
Five teams, 15 drivers, seven race weekends, and a launch date just days away — the excitement is bubbling over the new all-female series.
Looking to follow the F1 Academy’s first year on the track? Here is everything you need to know just in time for the first ever race weekend.
F1 Academy racing calendar
The first race will be held at the Red Bull Ring this weekend on April 29th, before heading out to back-to-back race weekends in Spain.
After that, F1 Academy will arrive in the Netherlands, Italy, and France before the season finale in Texas, which will be held in conjunction with Formula 1’s US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
The full racing calendar is as follows:
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|1
|28-29 April
|Spielburg, Austria
|2
|5–7 May
|Valencia, Spain
|3
|19–21 May
|Barcelona, Spain
|4
|23–25 June
|Zandvoort, Netherlands
|5
|7–9 July
|Monza, Italy
|6
|29–30 July
|Le Castellet, France
|7
|20–22 October
|Austin, Texas
Who are the F1 Academy drivers?
After rolling out their announcement process, F1 Academy has locked in its first ever drivers roster.
A total of 15 drivers from 10 different countries will take to the grid this year, including former W Series stars Abbi Pulling, Nerea Martí and Marta García.
Here is the full list of drivers and the teams they will represent in 2023:
|Driver (age)
|F1 Academy team
|Nationality
|Carrie Schreiner (24)
|ART Grand Prix
|Germany
|Chloe Grant (17)
|ART Grand Prix
|UK
|Léna Bühler (25)
|ART Grand Prix
|Switzerland
|Lola Lovinfosse (17)
|Campos Racing
|France
|Maite Caceres (19)
|Campos Racing
|Uruguay
|Nerea Martí (21)
|Campos Racing
|Spain
|Amna Al Qubaisi (22)
|MP Motorsport
|Emirati
|Emely de Heus (20)
|MP Motorsport
|Netherlands
|Hamda Al Qubaisi (20)
|MP Motorsport
|Emirati
|Bianca Bustamante (18)
|PREMA Racing
|Philippines
|Chloe Chong (15)
|PREMA Racing
|UK-Canada-China
|Marta García (22)
|PREMA Racing
|Spain
|Jessica Edgar (17)
|Rodin Carlin
|UK
|Megan Gilkes (22)
|Rodin Carlin
|Canada
|Abbi Pulling (19)
|Rodin Carlin
|UK
These teams have been locked in and will remain the same up until 2025 at the very least.
All women on the roster will get behind the wheel of a Tatuus T421 chassis, equipped with Autotecnica turbocharged engines and Pirelli tyres.