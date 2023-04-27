Everything you need to know ahead of the inaugural F1 Academy season launch.

The highly anticipated inaugural Formula 1 Academy season will get underway this weekend in Austria.

Five teams, 15 drivers, seven race weekends, and a launch date just days away — the excitement is bubbling over the new all-female series.

Looking to follow the F1 Academy’s first year on the track? Here is everything you need to know just in time for the first ever race weekend.

F1 Academy racing calendar

The first race will be held at the Red Bull Ring this weekend on April 29th, before heading out to back-to-back race weekends in Spain.

After that, F1 Academy will arrive in the Netherlands, Italy, and France before the season finale in Texas, which will be held in conjunction with Formula 1’s US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The full racing calendar is as follows:

Round Date Circuit 1 28-29 April Spielburg, Austria 2 5–7 May Valencia, Spain 3 19–21 May Barcelona, Spain 4 23–25 June Zandvoort, Netherlands 5 7–9 July Monza, Italy 6 29–30 July Le Castellet, France 7 20–22 October Austin, Texas

Who are the F1 Academy drivers?

After rolling out their announcement process, F1 Academy has locked in its first ever drivers roster.

A total of 15 drivers from 10 different countries will take to the grid this year, including former W Series stars Abbi Pulling, Nerea Martí and Marta García.

Here is the full list of drivers and the teams they will represent in 2023:

Driver (age) F1 Academy team Nationality Carrie Schreiner (24) ART Grand Prix Germany Chloe Grant (17) ART Grand Prix UK Léna Bühler (25) ART Grand Prix Switzerland Lola Lovinfosse (17) Campos Racing France Maite Caceres (19) Campos Racing Uruguay Nerea Martí (21) Campos Racing Spain Amna Al Qubaisi (22) MP Motorsport Emirati Emely de Heus (20) MP Motorsport Netherlands Hamda Al Qubaisi (20) MP Motorsport Emirati Bianca Bustamante (18) PREMA Racing Philippines Chloe Chong (15) PREMA Racing UK-Canada-China Marta García (22) PREMA Racing Spain Jessica Edgar (17) Rodin Carlin UK Megan Gilkes (22) Rodin Carlin Canada Abbi Pulling (19) Rodin Carlin UK

These teams have been locked in and will remain the same up until 2025 at the very least.