F1 Academy: Race calendar, driver roster, opening weekend and everything to know

Everything you need to know ahead of the inaugural F1 Academy season launch.

By Georgia Goulding
4 minutes ago

The highly anticipated inaugural Formula 1 Academy season will get underway this weekend in Austria.

Five teams, 15 drivers, seven race weekends, and a launch date just days away — the excitement is bubbling over the new all-female series.

Looking to follow the F1 Academy’s first year on the track? Here is everything you need to know just in time for the first ever race weekend.

F1 Academy racing calendar

The first race will be held at the Red Bull Ring this weekend on April 29th, before heading out to back-to-back race weekends in Spain.

After that, F1 Academy will arrive in the Netherlands, Italy, and France before the season finale in Texas, which will be held in conjunction with Formula 1’s US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The full racing calendar is as follows:

RoundDateCircuit
128-29 AprilSpielburg, Austria
25–7 MayValencia, Spain
319–21 MayBarcelona, Spain
423–25 JuneZandvoort, Netherlands
57–9 JulyMonza, Italy
629–30 JulyLe Castellet, France
720–22 OctoberAustin, Texas

Who are the F1 Academy drivers?

After rolling out their announcement process, F1 Academy has locked in its first ever drivers roster.

A total of 15 drivers from 10 different countries will take to the grid this year, including former W Series stars Abbi Pulling, Nerea Martí and Marta García.

Here is the full list of drivers and the teams they will represent in 2023:

Driver (age)F1 Academy teamNationality
Carrie Schreiner (24)ART Grand PrixGermany
Chloe Grant (17)ART Grand PrixUK
Léna Bühler (25)ART Grand PrixSwitzerland
Lola Lovinfosse (17)Campos RacingFrance
Maite Caceres (19)Campos RacingUruguay
Nerea Martí (21)Campos RacingSpain
Amna Al Qubaisi (22)MP MotorsportEmirati
Emely de Heus (20)MP MotorsportNetherlands
Hamda Al Qubaisi (20)MP MotorsportEmirati
Bianca Bustamante (18)PREMA RacingPhilippines
Chloe Chong (15)PREMA RacingUK-Canada-China
Marta García (22)PREMA RacingSpain
Jessica Edgar (17)Rodin CarlinUK
Megan Gilkes (22)Rodin CarlinCanada
Abbi Pulling (19)Rodin CarlinUK

These teams have been locked in and will remain the same up until 2025 at the very least.

All women on the roster will get behind the wheel of a Tatuus T421 chassis, equipped with Autotecnica turbocharged engines and Pirelli tyres.