Esteban Ocon could be dropped from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix

Alpine boss Bruno Famin has admitted that driver Esteban Ocon could be benched for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 26 May. The incident forced the 27-year-old to retire from the race while Gasly recovered to secure a 10th place finish and his first point of the season so far.

Famin suggested there could be “consequences” for Ocon, hinting they might decide to put him on the sidelines for the next race in Montreal.

These claims were supported by Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater, who added that dropping Ocon for Canada is under “serious consideration” by Famin.

“He will do what is best for the team but if he decides that leaving Esteban Ocon out for a week as a demonstration of how team discipline needs to be he is prepared to do that but that decision has yet to be taken.

“There were face to face meetings between Ocon and Famin after the grand prix. Ocon apologised privately and publicly afterwards via social media. Let’s see what happens.” Slater said

The stewards gave Ocon a five-grid place penalty for the next F1 race in two weeks at the Canadian Grand Prix, on June 7-9, but there are question marks as to whether the Frenchman will race after team principal Famin's comments.

Another factor in play, has been Ocon’s future. The 27-year-old has been linked with Audi and Haas in recent times as he explores options outside of Alpine.

Alpine started off the year as the slowest team but have slowly moved back up the grid in terms of competitiveness.

“What it does do is to call into question whether Ocon will continue beyond next year,” Slater added. “We all cast up the fact he was a childhood rival of the other Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and could the two happily co-exist in the same team? It’s another example of not co-existing happily.