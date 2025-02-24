This season’s F1 contenders will take to the track for the first time this week as pre-season testing gets underway.

From February 26-28, all 10 teams will roll out of the garages at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir for three days of pre-season testing. It’s a chance for teams to give their new cars a proper shakedown, experiment with setups and go through a variety of run plans to collect data.

Ahead of what looks set to be one of the most competitive seasons in F1 history, it will be crucial to iron out any niggling issues with tyre wear, fuel consumption, brake temperatures and so on. Reigning champion Max Verstappen will be gunning for his fifth consecutive title, but faces fierce competition from Mercedes driver George Russell, Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

We also have a host of rookies taking to the grid this season, including a full debut for Ollie Bearman, while Liam Lawson and Andrea Kimi Antonelli pick up high-profile opportunities at Red Bull and Mercedes respectively. Among all the high-flying teams, who is to say a team like Haas or Williams couldn’t make a surge towards the top of the midfield - and perhaps even challenge the frontrunners?

Haas driver Ollie Bearman is one of six rookies on the grid this season.

During testing, teams can opt for drivers to spend an entire day each inside the car, or split their time 50/50 each day; the teams will only have one car out on track at a time at Bahrain, rather than fielding both at once. This is done to prevent track congestion, which could hinder the teams’ run plans.

When is pre-season testing?

Taking place from Wednesday to Friday this week, the testing sessions take place throughout the three days, giving teams a chance to get plenty of running in.

In GMT time, testing will take place each day from 2am to 11am. In terms of local time in Bahrain, this equates to 10am-7pm, meaning that although the circuit has nighttime capabilities, the floodlights won’t be needed this time around.

How to watch pre-season testing

In the UK, F1 is primarily broadcast on Sky Sports, via the corporation’s dedicated F1 channel. Pre-season testing is no exception, with customers able to tune in on TV, through Sky Go or with a NowTV subscription.

In certain regions, F1TV Pro subscribers can use the F1 app to watch the global feed for testing - this does not work in the UK without a VPN.

Here is where you can watch pre-season testing, depending on where you live:

UK - Sky Sports

USA - ESPN Plus

Italy - Sky Italia

Netherlands - Viaplay

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Canada - TSN+

Australia - Kayo, Foxtel

France - Canal+

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Japan - Fuji TV

Why is testing being done in Bahrain?

For more than a decade, the opening round of the Formula 1 season has been at the Bahrain International Circuit. Therefore, it made sense that pre-season would also take place there, meaning teams could stay put before the first race.

It cut down on travel and logistics complications, but this year is slightly different. After pre-season testing concludes, the teams will be packing up their stuff and heading to Australia, with the first round taking place at Albert Park, Melbourne on Sunday, March 16.

So why not have pre-season testing at Albert Park? Well, the clue is somewhat in the name.

While Bahrain is a dedicated race track, Melbourne’s venue is a literal park, complete with a lake in the middle. So while preparations are underway in Australia for the race, the circuit is neither ready nor clear of pedestrians.

It’s difficult to take a racing line when Keith is taking his pomeranian for a walk through the park at 2pm, after all.