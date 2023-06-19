Max Verstappen has once again hit the records for matching a Formula 1 legend’s record. Another superb driver in Canada, with only one near blip, means he now has 41 race wins to his name, matching the three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna.

The Dutchman was then featured on the podium with Fernando Alonso in second and Lewis Hamilton in third - 173 Formula 1 wins between all three as well as eleven world championships.

Verstappen’s race was of course a sublime example of his talent, but it was Alex Albon that really gave joy to the crowds as he achieved a seventh place finish in his Williams. The Thai driver had been fastest in the damp second qualifying session and capitalised on several impressive practice sessions to secure some much needed points for the franchise. He held on remarkably as pressure from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll began to pile up.

But, while racing fans look to the middle-order for the beautiful battles, here is how the 2023 world championship leader lines up in comparison to other Formula 1 greats...

Max Verstappen celebrates his 41st race win in Formula 1

How many Grand Prix has Max Verstappen won?

The win in Canada now means the Dutchman has 41 race wins under his belt. He has accomplished this in 171 races and has 85 podiums to his name as well. The 25-year-old first entered Formula 1 at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix and won his first race the following season in Spain.

In the 2022 season, he smashed the record for the most wins in a single season (15) and is looking likely to break his own record in 2023. After eight races he already has six wins.

His 41 wins now means he levels with the Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna in the leaderboard for most Grand Prix triumphs. The Williams driver featured in 161 races, securing 41 wins and 80 podiums before his fatal crash at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 1994. Senna’s first race win was the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix and his last was the 1993 Australian Grand Prix.

Who has most Grand Prix wins?

Lewis Hamilton has the most wins in Formula 1 history. The British driver, who has seven world championships, has won a phenomenal 103 races in his time. His first win came in the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix and his most recent win came at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

As well as 103 wins, the Mercedes driver has 194 podiums and 103 pole positions from his 318 race starts His seven world championships came in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Here are the drivers with the most race wins in Formula 1:

Lewis Hamilton - 103 Michael Schumacher - 91 Sebastian Vettel - 53 Alain Prost - 51 Ayrton Senna - 41 Max Verstappen - 41 Fernando Alonso - 32 Nigel Mansell - 31 Jackie Stewart - 27 Jim Clark - 25 Niki Lauda - 25 Juan Manuel Fangio - 24

When is the next Grand Prix?