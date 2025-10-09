A former racing driver has been given a six-month driving ban after travelling 96mph on an A-road - breaking the limit by 26mph.

Mark Blundell, 59, of Arrington, was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8 but his barrister entered a guilty plea to the offence on his behalf.

The speeding offence was committed at 11.50am on November 30, 2024 when Blundell drove a Land Rover on the A14 Cold Ashby near Junction 1 Overbridge in Northamptonshire.

The former F1 driver, who competed from 1991 to 1995 and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1992, admitted to travelling at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour on the dual carriageway road.

Blundell received five points on his driving licence, which has resulted in a six-month disqualification, as well as being ordered to pay a total of £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.

Blundell raced for Brabham, Ligier and Tyrrell in his career, as well as acting as a test driver for Williams. As well as keeping up a racing career outside F1, he moved into media work and was an F1 presenter and pundit for ITV from 2002 until 2008.