Former F1 racing driver Mark Blundell given six-month driving ban after speeding at 96mph on Northamptonshire A-road

A former racing driver has been given a six-month driving ban after travelling 96mph on an A-road - breaking the limit by 26mph.

Mark Blundell, 59, of Arrington, was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8 but his barrister entered a guilty plea to the offence on his behalf.

The speeding offence was committed at 11.50am on November 30, 2024 when Blundell drove a Land Rover on the A14 Cold Ashby near Junction 1 Overbridge in Northamptonshire.

The former F1 driver, who competed from 1991 to 1995 and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1992, admitted to travelling at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour on the dual carriageway road.

Mark Blundell was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (October 8) but his barrister entered a guilty plea to the offence on his behalf. Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images.placeholder image
Blundell received five points on his driving licence, which has resulted in a six-month disqualification, as well as being ordered to pay a total of £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.

Blundell raced for Brabham, Ligier and Tyrrell in his career, as well as acting as a test driver for Williams. As well as keeping up a racing career outside F1, he moved into media work and was an F1 presenter and pundit for ITV from 2002 until 2008.

