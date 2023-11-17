The stars lined up to perform in Nevada has Formula 1 arrived in the desert

It's only a matter of hours before one of the most talked about events in the racing calendar takes place. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will see the lights out on Sunday morning (UK time) with Max Verstappen in line to win his 18th race this season.

He is set to be challenged by the likes of McLaren's Lando Norris who has recently, along with teammate Oscar Piastri, been battling it out for the podium spots.

It's been a highly anticipated weekend with stars all over America heading to the desert for a glimpse of the drivers as they speed round the track. The weekend kicked off with a grand opening ceremony and Australian singer Kylie Minogue was just one of the countless celebrities in action.

Ahead of the main event on Sunday, here are some of the best pictures from the Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony...

1 . Viva Las Vegas Formula 1 arrives in Las Vegas with a spectacular firework display.

2 . Papaya Army McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Las Vegas previews.

3 . Andra Day The 'Rise Up' singer is part of the Opening Ceremony in the desert.